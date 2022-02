What's funny about the way New Jerseyans talk is that some locals don't even think there's anything humorous about it. What do I mean by that? Well, when asking some locals about the South Jersey accent specifically, apparently, South Jersey doesn't have one. Depending on where you are in South Jersey, there is some truth to that. If you hail from the eastern part of South Jersey, then the accent isn't as thick. The western part of South Jersey, though (the part closer to Philly), the thicker the accent gets.

