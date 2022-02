Tristan Thompson was on the move almost immediately following a solid 17-point performance off the bench in Indiana's 113-108 home win over the Wizards on Wednesday night. Thompson gave Washington center Thomas Bryant fits all night long in his typical nonstop effort crashing the boards and rolling to the basket. But eight days after getting dealt to Indiana, Thompson was headed to play for a "contending team in the East that starts with a C and ends with an O," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle told media postgame.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO