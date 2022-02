The County Council has once again extended the indoor mask mandate for public spaces in the county. Sitting as the Board of Health, the council enacted a Second Amended Board of Health Regulation to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19 until 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 21. The regulation will terminate on Feb. 21 without any further action by the Board of Health, according to a press release.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 24 DAYS AGO