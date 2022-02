The new Garmin Instinct 2 is here and is packed full of features as well as the holy grail of a smartwatch – an option that offers unlimited battery life!. Garmin has been on a roll so far this year. At the first of January, they launched the Garmin Venu 2 Plus, a lifestyle fitness watch that targets the Apple Watch group of users. I have used that and will have a user review coming soon. Following that was the high-end Fenix and Epix watches (the Garmin Epix is now my daily driver and I will have a user review on that soon as well) and then an aviation themed watch (post on that soon!) and finally culminated in the release of the highly sought after Garmin Instinct 2.

