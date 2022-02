After his first game with the New Orleans Pelicans, CJ McCollum sounded like someone who had gotten little sleep. McCollum arrived in New Orleans around 12:30 a.m. Thursday of last week, and he said it took him two hours to go to bed. His first official day with the Pelicans was a whirlwind where he tried to familiarize himself with his new team’s tendencies before playing a game that night against the Miami Heat.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO