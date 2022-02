"Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" is a show that resonated with kids, and many adults, throughout America. Fred Rogers became synonymous with kindness, empathy, and love. His messages of peace and love from his shows still hold a powerful place in the minds of people who watched the series as kids. Rogers never shied away from cutting through prejudices and politics, especially if it meant reaching out to people and sharing the message of love and kindness. One of the most important scenes to air on his show came in 1969 when "Mister Rogers" asked a Black police officer to join him in the pool. The scene was aired at a time when the country was raging from civil unrest over pool segregation policies in America, reported TODAY.

