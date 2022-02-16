ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Officials identified 24-year-old Deven Alexander Perez who died after a crash on West Side (San Antonio, TX)

 3 days ago

Officials identified 24-year-old Deven Alexander Perez who died after a crash on West Side (San Antonio, TX)

Authorities identified 24-year-old Deven Alexander Perez as the man who lost his life following a rollover crash early Sunday morning on U.S. 90 West.

The fatal single-vehicle accident took place in the 5000 block of U.S. 90 West at around 3:30 a.m. According to the investigation reports, Deven Alexander Perez was traveling west in a beige 1994 Chevrolet Silverado [...]

February 16, 2022

