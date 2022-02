The upcoming animated film Turning Red will be Pixar's 25th feature, but the milestone won't be celebrated in theaters. Once again, The Walt Disney Company will be debuting a Pixar film exclusively on Disney+, much to the (understandable) disappointment of Pixar's staff. Fans, on the other hand, will be excited to stream the film on March 11th, especially since it will come at no additional cost to subscribers. If you are one of those fans, the fun starts today with the debut of the first Turning Red Funko Pops.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO