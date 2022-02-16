ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Golf: Men's Team Record Another Top 5 Finish

By Huskies Report
Huskies Report
Huskies Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03sjzm_0eGCjC2g00

It is the seventh event this season for the Huskies and the seventh time they have finished in the Top Five, including a first place in last week's BIG EAST Match Play.

At the Advance Partners tourney, the Huskies shot an aggregate 17-over, 289-298-294=881, finishing behind only team champion North Carolina Greensboro, Creighton, and George Mason.

The Huskies were led by senior Jared Nelson (Rutland, Vt.), who tied for 8th place in the massive 121-player field, with an even-par 70-73-73=216, his third Top 10 and fifth Top 20 finish of the season and his eighth round of par-or-better.

UConn sophomore Tommy Dallahan (Simsbury, Conn.) recorded his third Top 20 finish as he came in tied for 11th with a 1-over, 74-71-72=217. It is Dallahan's best finish this season and included his sixth and seventh rounds of par-or-better.

Sophomore Caleb Manuel (Topsham, Me.) tied for 23rd place with a 5-over, 72-76-73=221, including his 12th round of par-or-better. Freshman Trevor Lopez (Winchester, Mass.) finished in a tie for 55th with a 13-over, 75-78-76=229 and sophomore Jimmy Paradise (Tampa, Fla.) tied for 65th with a 15-over, 73-78-80=231. Playing as an individual, senior Nick Hampoian (North Reading, Mass.) had a 19-over, 79-74-82=235.

The Huskies continue the spring portion of their schedule on March 7-8, when they travel to the Mid Pines Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C., to compete in the Donald Ross Collegiate Classic.

Source: UConn Athletics

Comments / 0

Related
Huskies Report

Softball Unveils Honorary Season Ticket For Fans

The Honorary Season Ticket package provides fans with the opportunity to give back to the program which will directly impact our student-athletes experience as a Husky. By claiming an Honorary Season Ticket, fans will have a seat at each game this season. If fans cannot attend a game, their ticket will be donated. Honorary Tickets are non-transferrable.
SPORTS
Daily Iowan

Iowa men’s, women’s golf teams finish Puerto Rico, Tulane classics

The Iowa men’s and women’s golf teams competed at the Puerto Rico and Tulane classics, respectively, earlier this week. The Hawkeye women finished 13th of 17 teams with an 88-over-par, 952-stroke three-round total. The Iowa men were 10th of 13 schools, posting a 26-under-par 838 over three days of competition.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
TMZ.com

Tiger Woods Says Golf Activity Has Been 'Very Limited,' No Return In Sight

The possibility of seeing Tiger Woods in this year's Masters is growing slimmer and slimmer ... the golf legend just said he's had "very limited" practice work and still has absolutely no idea when he'll be able to return to the PGA Tour. Woods spoke with the media Wednesday for...
GOLF
Shropshire Star

US golf course which hosted major tournaments suffers devastating fire

The clubhouse at Oakland Hills Country Club has been badly damaged. A devastating fire has swept through the clubhouse of a Detroit golf course which has hosted many professional tournaments. Flames ripped through the roof at the multi-storey clubhouse at Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Township. It was built...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football may have broken Ohio State

The once proud Buckeyes constantly puffed out their chest about being one of the nation’s elite programs. And they weren’t wrong. But after one loss to Michigan, in snowy Ann Arbor, excuses have stacked up, from the weather, to the flu. And while the defensive staff was probably rightfully broomed, stalwarts like offensive line coach Greg Studrawa were shown the door, just after media types fawned over how Ohio State had something of an impenetrable O-line — a narrative that apparently fell apart thanks to Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Mason
The Spun

Tiger Woods Offers Discouraging Update: Golf World Reacts

Ever since Tiger Woods sustained major injuries in a car crash last year, golf fans everywhere have been pleading for a full recovery. And while the golfing icon has shown major improvement in his rehabilitation, it appears a return to professional golf still may be a ways away. On Wednesday,...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big East Match Play#Advance Partners#The Mid Pines Golf Club#Uconn Athletics
Huskies Report

Interview: Preston Pehrson and a Winning Culture

Pehrson has joined head coach Jim Mora’s staff as the general manager of the UConn Huskies football program. He recently finished his third year with Texas Tech as the director of player personnel and helped turn that program around going from 4-8 in his first season to 7-6 in his final year in a tough Big 12 conference.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
Sports
Creighton University
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
WFRV Local 5

Xceptional Athlete: Kimberly’s Jackson Paveletzke

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – For four years, Jackson Paveletzke has built his legacy on the court at Kimberly. And when he graduates this spring, he’ll leave as the all-time leading scorer in school history. In a February 10 contest against Neenah, Paveletzke earned the mark, surpassing Maddy Schreiber from a year ago and setting a […]
KIMBERLY, WI
Henrico Citizen

Mills Godwin survives taut tilt with Hermitage 59-57

Friday’s outing turned into an endurance test that Mills Godwin passed in a 59-57 victory at Hermitage’s expense in Virginia boys basketball action on February 18. The first quarter gave Mills Godwin an 18-11 lead over Hermitage. The Herm Panthers fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet the...
HIGH SCHOOL
Huskies Report

Huskies Report

Connecticut State
140
Followers
186
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on UCONN athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/uconn

Comments / 0

Community Policy