Golf: Men's Team Record Another Top 5 Finish

It is the seventh event this season for the Huskies and the seventh time they have finished in the Top Five, including a first place in last week's BIG EAST Match Play.

At the Advance Partners tourney, the Huskies shot an aggregate 17-over, 289-298-294=881, finishing behind only team champion North Carolina Greensboro, Creighton, and George Mason.

The Huskies were led by senior Jared Nelson (Rutland, Vt.), who tied for 8th place in the massive 121-player field, with an even-par 70-73-73=216, his third Top 10 and fifth Top 20 finish of the season and his eighth round of par-or-better.

UConn sophomore Tommy Dallahan (Simsbury, Conn.) recorded his third Top 20 finish as he came in tied for 11th with a 1-over, 74-71-72=217. It is Dallahan's best finish this season and included his sixth and seventh rounds of par-or-better.

Sophomore Caleb Manuel (Topsham, Me.) tied for 23rd place with a 5-over, 72-76-73=221, including his 12th round of par-or-better. Freshman Trevor Lopez (Winchester, Mass.) finished in a tie for 55th with a 13-over, 75-78-76=229 and sophomore Jimmy Paradise (Tampa, Fla.) tied for 65th with a 15-over, 73-78-80=231. Playing as an individual, senior Nick Hampoian (North Reading, Mass.) had a 19-over, 79-74-82=235.

The Huskies continue the spring portion of their schedule on March 7-8, when they travel to the Mid Pines Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C., to compete in the Donald Ross Collegiate Classic.

Source: UConn Athletics