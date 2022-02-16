ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Lacrosse: Women's Team Opens 2022 Season At Fairfield

By Huskies Report
Huskies Report
Huskies Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xkDgK_0eGCiIEP00

STORRS, Conn. - Taking the field in an opening game as a ranked opponent for the first time in program history, the No. 23 UConn women's lacrosse team starts its 2022 campaign on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at Fairfield. Opening draw from Conway Field is set for 3 p.m.

The Huskies are coming off one of their best seasons in recent memory, posting a 12-7 record, including a 7-3 clip in conference play, and made both their second BIG EAST championship game and NCAA Tournament appearance. UConn's seven BIG EAST wins matched its most in program history, while its 12 overall victories tied for second-most in school history. Additionally, UConn set new school team records in goals (273), points (375), shots (569) and draw controls (286).

Sydney Watson headlined UConn's preseason All-BIG EAST list as she was named the BIG EAST Preseason Offseason Player of the Year. Grace Coon, Ariana Kline, Lia LaPrise, Stephanie Palmucci and Landyn White joined Watson on the Preseason All-BIG EAST Team. All six players were 2021 All-BIG EAST Team selections, while UConn's six preseason selections were the most of any team in the conference.

Watson raked in the preseason accolades, being named to the Tewaaraton Award Watch Listt and was an Inside Lacrosse and USA Lacrosse Magazine Preseason All-American. The fifth-year senior returns to the midfield after a record-breaking 2021 season, where she broke her own single-season draw control record (136) and led the conference in goals (56).

White positioned herself as one of the top goalkeepers in the BIG EAST a season ago, as she led the conference in saves (167), saves per game (8.79), and ranked fourth in save percentage (.447). The senior started all 19 games in net and tied the school record for single-season wins (12).

LaPrise led the BIG EAST in points per game (4.11) and ranked second in assists per game (2.16). The senior, who has led the team in points in each of the last two seasons, tallied multi-point outings in 18-of-19 games and was the only student-athlete in the BIG EAST to eclipse the 70-point mark.

Kline made a name for herself on the defense last season, leading the Huskies in caused turnovers (40) and ranked fifth in the conference in caused turnovers per game (1.58). She caused at least one turnover in all but one game, and picked up at least one ground ball in all but two contests.

The Huskies return 88.3 percent of their offense from last season and eight student-athletes who started at least 10 games. The duo of LaPrise and Watson accounted for 147-of-375 of UConn's point total.

SCOUTING FAIRFIELD

Fairfield, the three-time defending MAAC champion, was predicted to win the conference once again in the MAAC preseason poll. Kelly Horning was named the MAAC Preseason Player of the Year and is the Stags' leading returning scorer after tallying 37 goals over 11 games in 2021.

Fairfield got off to a 1-0 start this season after topping Holy Cross, 18-8, in its season opener on Saturday. Six different Stags found the back of the net, led by a five-goal and six-point effort from Libby Rowe. Phoebe Proctor made nine saves in net with a .529 save percentage.

THE SERIES

UConn leads the overall series 13-5 and has taken eight of the last nine matchups. Furthermore, the Huskies own a 6-2 record over the Stags in road games.

The Huskies will remain on the road as they clash against No. 13 James Madison at the USA Lacrosse facility in Glencoe, Maryland.

Source: UConn Athletics

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Bangor Daily News

Hampden Academy girls eliminate shorthanded Lewiston in AA North quarterfinals

HAMPDEN, Maine — For the first time since late December, the Hampden Academy girls basketball team had its full complement of players for its Class AA North quarterfinal against visiting Lewiston on Thursday night. Sixth seeded Lewiston was without three starters due to a flu outbreak, including leading scorer...
LEWISTON, ME
Huskies Report

Golf: Men's Team Record Another Top 5 Finish

It is the seventh event this season for the Huskies and the seventh time they have finished in the Top Five, including a first place in last week's BIG EAST Match Play. At the Advance Partners tourney, the Huskies shot an aggregate 17-over, 289-298-294=881, finishing behind only team champion North Carolina Greensboro, Creighton, and George Mason.
GOLF
Huskies Report

Softball Unveils Honorary Season Ticket For Fans

The Honorary Season Ticket package provides fans with the opportunity to give back to the program which will directly impact our student-athletes experience as a Husky. By claiming an Honorary Season Ticket, fans will have a seat at each game this season. If fans cannot attend a game, their ticket will be donated. Honorary Tickets are non-transferrable.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Storrs, CT
City
Fairfield, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
State
Maryland State
Fairfield, CT
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football may have broken Ohio State

The once proud Buckeyes constantly puffed out their chest about being one of the nation’s elite programs. And they weren’t wrong. But after one loss to Michigan, in snowy Ann Arbor, excuses have stacked up, from the weather, to the flu. And while the defensive staff was probably rightfully broomed, stalwarts like offensive line coach Greg Studrawa were shown the door, just after media types fawned over how Ohio State had something of an impenetrable O-line — a narrative that apparently fell apart thanks to Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Westerly Sun

Boys basketball: White delivers winning basket late in Stonington win

HARTFORD — Dorian White scored a contested layup with 5.8 seconds remaining lifting Sonington High post Sports and Medical Science Academy, 69-68, in a nonleague boys basketball game Friday night. SMSA had scored with 12.2 seconds left after intercepting a Stonington pass to take a 68-67 lead. Stonington called...
STONINGTON, CT
Westerly Sun

Girls basketball: Focused Stonington rolls past Griswold

STONINGTON — Stonington High senior guard Anne Drago said the Bears were determined to play good defense against Griswold in Thursday's quarterfinal-round game of the ECC Division II girls basketball tournament. "We weren't going to let up. We talked about it in the locker room, 32 minutes of hard...
STONINGTON, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Madison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lacrosse Players#Inside Lacrosse#Ncaa Tournament#College Football#Conway Field#Uconn
FOX 2

Tigers come up short at Mississippi State, 68-49

The basketball season continues to slip away from the Missouri Tigers. They lost at Mississippi State 68-49 on Friday night to see their season record tumble to 10-16. The Bulldogs built an 11 point first half lead and never looked back. Four Mississippi State players scored in double figures. Mizzou was led by Ronnie DeGray […]
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
New Britain Herald

Newington girls basketball gearing up for lengthy postseason run

Finishing the regular season with one loss, the Newington girls basketball team knows every opponent moving forward can detrimentally interfere with their high expectations for the year, and wants to be the team that takes down the state’s top-ranked squad. The Nor’easters opened their postseason with a 24-point win...
NEWINGTON, CT
FraminghamSOURCE

Plymouth State Defeats Framingham State 7-0

PLYMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE – Plymouth State’s Peter Laviolette and Anton Nasstrom each scored twice as the Panthers defeated Framingham State in MASCAC action 7-0 on Thursday evening. With the victory, Plymouth State improves to 16-5-2 overall. With the loss, The Rams are now 1-14-1 in Conference play and...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
South Bend Tribune

H.S. boys basketball: Marian overwhelms Jimtown to take its piece of NIC title

MISHAWAKA — Marian came out in a gluttonous mood and a sharing mood all at once, and Jimtown paid for it. Stoked to capture at least a share of the Northern Indiana Conference boys basketball title, the Knights wasted no time making sure they’d get that much, overwhelming the Jimmies 27-4 in the opening quarter of an 87-50 victory Friday night on Demetrius Jackson Court.
HIGH SCHOOL
Huskies Report

Huskies Report

Connecticut State
140
Followers
186
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on UCONN athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/uconn

Comments / 0

Community Policy