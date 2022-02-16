Lacrosse: Women's Team Opens 2022 Season At Fairfield

STORRS, Conn. - Taking the field in an opening game as a ranked opponent for the first time in program history, the No. 23 UConn women's lacrosse team starts its 2022 campaign on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at Fairfield. Opening draw from Conway Field is set for 3 p.m.

The Huskies are coming off one of their best seasons in recent memory, posting a 12-7 record, including a 7-3 clip in conference play, and made both their second BIG EAST championship game and NCAA Tournament appearance. UConn's seven BIG EAST wins matched its most in program history, while its 12 overall victories tied for second-most in school history. Additionally, UConn set new school team records in goals (273), points (375), shots (569) and draw controls (286).

Sydney Watson headlined UConn's preseason All-BIG EAST list as she was named the BIG EAST Preseason Offseason Player of the Year. Grace Coon, Ariana Kline, Lia LaPrise, Stephanie Palmucci and Landyn White joined Watson on the Preseason All-BIG EAST Team. All six players were 2021 All-BIG EAST Team selections, while UConn's six preseason selections were the most of any team in the conference.

Watson raked in the preseason accolades, being named to the Tewaaraton Award Watch Listt and was an Inside Lacrosse and USA Lacrosse Magazine Preseason All-American. The fifth-year senior returns to the midfield after a record-breaking 2021 season, where she broke her own single-season draw control record (136) and led the conference in goals (56).

White positioned herself as one of the top goalkeepers in the BIG EAST a season ago, as she led the conference in saves (167), saves per game (8.79), and ranked fourth in save percentage (.447). The senior started all 19 games in net and tied the school record for single-season wins (12).

LaPrise led the BIG EAST in points per game (4.11) and ranked second in assists per game (2.16). The senior, who has led the team in points in each of the last two seasons, tallied multi-point outings in 18-of-19 games and was the only student-athlete in the BIG EAST to eclipse the 70-point mark.

Kline made a name for herself on the defense last season, leading the Huskies in caused turnovers (40) and ranked fifth in the conference in caused turnovers per game (1.58). She caused at least one turnover in all but one game, and picked up at least one ground ball in all but two contests.

The Huskies return 88.3 percent of their offense from last season and eight student-athletes who started at least 10 games. The duo of LaPrise and Watson accounted for 147-of-375 of UConn's point total.

SCOUTING FAIRFIELD

Fairfield, the three-time defending MAAC champion, was predicted to win the conference once again in the MAAC preseason poll. Kelly Horning was named the MAAC Preseason Player of the Year and is the Stags' leading returning scorer after tallying 37 goals over 11 games in 2021.

Fairfield got off to a 1-0 start this season after topping Holy Cross, 18-8, in its season opener on Saturday. Six different Stags found the back of the net, led by a five-goal and six-point effort from Libby Rowe. Phoebe Proctor made nine saves in net with a .529 save percentage.

THE SERIES

UConn leads the overall series 13-5 and has taken eight of the last nine matchups. Furthermore, the Huskies own a 6-2 record over the Stags in road games.

The Huskies will remain on the road as they clash against No. 13 James Madison at the USA Lacrosse facility in Glencoe, Maryland.

Source: UConn Athletics