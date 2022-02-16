2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup MPGe Numbers Uncovered

A collector-grade 1993 GMC Typhoon with less than 300 miles on the odometer has been listed for sale via popular online car auction site Bring-A-Trailer. GMC built just 2,143 examples of its legendary turbocharged SUV for the 1993 model year, with this particular vehicle likely the best-kept and most desirable example of them all. That’s because the original buyer of this GMC Typhoon put just 273 miles on the vehicle in the 28 years they owned it – which we imagine equates to nothing more than delivery miles and the drive home from the dealership. The SUV was originally sold by Kerbeck GMC in New Jersey, a well-known GM storefront that is now known as the world’s largest Corvette dealership, with the buyer agreeing to pay $29,929 all-in. That’s equivalent to a rather steep $58,231 accounting for inflation.

