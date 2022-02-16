ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup MPGe Numbers Uncovered

By Sam McEachern
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Environmental Protection Agency this week confirmed the efficiency ratings for the GMC Hummer EV Pickup Edition 1. As first reported by Car and Driver, the GMC Hummer EV Pickup Edition 1 has earned EPA-certified efficiency ratings of 43 MPGe highway and 51 MPGe city for a combined rating of 47...

SVE Announces 750-Horsepower 2022 GMC Syclone

New Jersey-based tuner Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE) has announced the new 2022 GMC Syclone, a supercharged, all-wheel-drive pickup monster throwing down a whopping 750 horsepower. Taking after the spirit of the original GMC Syclone produced in the early ‘90s, the new 2022 GMC Syclone from SVE stuffs big power and...
China's Fake Hummer H1 Getting All-Electric Version

China has a well-documented history of copyright infringement. Best described as lenient, the laws surrounding intellectual property have allowed a myriad of carmakers to get away with blatant copies. Want a counterfeit Rolls-Royce, Porsche Macan, or Range Rover? China's got you covered. Perhaps the most flagrant rip-off in recent years...
GM To Substantially Increase GMC Hummer EV Production This Year, Sources Say

General Motors will ramp up output at its Factory Zero plant in the near future, with plans to increase production capacity for the GMC Hummer EV Pickup. Speaking to Reuters, GM CEO Mary Barra this week outlined plans to produce 23,000 examples of the pickup, which is more than it had initially planned. GM has roughly 59,000 pre-orders for the GMC Hummer EV Pickup between the limited-run First Edition model (which sold out shortly after its release) and the series production EV3X, EV2X and EV2 trim levels.
Heavy: The GMC Hummer EV’s battery weighs more than some cars

The GMC Hummer EV is packing a heavy-duty battery, and we’re not talking about a DieHard. The GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 is classified as a heavy duty truck. (GMC) The all-electric monster pickup weighs 9,063 pounds and, according to new documents filed with the EPA, nearly a third of that is thanks to its battery.
State
Michigan State
CNET

Ram teases 1500 EV pickup, announces Ram Revolution and Real Talk Tour

Ram is a little behind the curve, it seems, when it comes to embracing the forthcoming wave of electric pickups. Of course, that could be because it's waiting to see what its customers want based on other brands' sales, rather than just being slow to react. The company's latest venture, RamRevolution.com -- introduced on Tuesday -- would seem to support that conclusion.
Collector-Worthy 1993 GMC Typhoon With 300 Miles Heads To Auction

A collector-grade 1993 GMC Typhoon with less than 300 miles on the odometer has been listed for sale via popular online car auction site Bring-A-Trailer. GMC built just 2,143 examples of its legendary turbocharged SUV for the 1993 model year, with this particular vehicle likely the best-kept and most desirable example of them all. That’s because the original buyer of this GMC Typhoon put just 273 miles on the vehicle in the 28 years they owned it – which we imagine equates to nothing more than delivery miles and the drive home from the dealership. The SUV was originally sold by Kerbeck GMC in New Jersey, a well-known GM storefront that is now known as the world’s largest Corvette dealership, with the buyer agreeing to pay $29,929 all-in. That’s equivalent to a rather steep $58,231 accounting for inflation.
GM Files Patent For Hybrid Propulsion System

General Motors has filed a patent application for a new hybrid propulsion system that could potentially be utilized in the forthcoming C8 Corvette E-Ray and Corvette Zora. This GM patent filing has been assigned application number US 2021/0009104 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and was published on January 14th, 2022. It’s titled “Hybrid Propulsion System” and lists several Michigan-based engineers as the inventors.
GM To Halt Production At Gravataí Plant In Brazil For A Month

After five months of continuous operation since the reopening of the assembly lines at the facility, General Motors will once again stop production at the Gravataí plant in Brazil at the end of next week. Once again, the automaker is being forced to move collective vacations ahead and close its most important and productive plant in Brazil for a month due to a lack of components.
Beautifully Restored 1971 Chevy Blazer Arizona Auction Bound

The Chevy K5 Blazer debuted as a 1969 model year competitor to the Ford Bronco and International Harvester Scout. The K5 Blazer was larger than either of its competitors, built on a shortened K10 pickup truck frame. Only available with four-wheel drive for 1969, the Blazer was offered with either two- or four-wheel drive beginning with the 1970 model year. The first-generation Chevy K5 Blazer ran from 1969 to 1972.
1,070 HP Dongfeng Warrior M18 EV Coming As China’s Hummer EV

Wuhan-based Chinese automaker Dongfeng reverse-engineered the original AM General Humvee and created both military and civilian versions that still bear a striking resemblance to the original. Called the Dongfeng Warrior M50, its power comes from a 4-liter Cummins diesel that makes 200 horsepower, but now the state-run company is reportedly looking to turn it into an EV.
Pricey EV pickups target premium customers

While manufacturers advertise EVs as the future of trucks, their initial offerings have a decidedly premium feel. Consider the number $50,000. That's how much more the first Chevy Silverado EV RSTs will cost than a comparable, diesel-powered Silverado RST. Ford also has released its price configurator for the F-150 Lightning, with EV models running from $18,000 to $25,000 more than their gas-powered counterparts.
2023 GMC Canyon Interior Spied For The First Time

Last month, GM Authority brought you the very first (and exclusive) spy photos of the upcoming Chevy Colorado interior. Now, we have the first cabin photos of the Colorado’s corporate cousin, the GMC Canyon – which, like its Chevy relative, will also be all-new for the 2023 model year. Let’s dissect these 2023 GMC Canyon interior photos with a fine-toothed comb.
2022 Silverado ZR2 To Offer New Rocker Guards

The big reveal for the fully refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 included a long list of changes and updates for the Light Duty pickup, including the introduction of the new 2022 Silverado ZR2 off-roader trim level, an even more-capable rough-stuff specialist for the refreshed Silverado lineup. Notably, the 2022 Silverado ZR2 also offers new rocker guards as an optional upgrade.
2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup Edition 1 Battery Weighs 2,923 Pounds

The 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup Edition 1 is a very heavy vehicle, with the battery-electric truck tipping the scales at a frankly absurd 9,063 pounds. That’s not the only eyebrow-raising weight figure related to the Hummer EV, however, as the weight of the 246.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack is even more shocking.
How Much Does the 2022 GMC Hummer EV Battery Weigh?

You might already know that electric car batteries, in general, can be pretty heavy. However, the new 2022 GMC Hummer EV takes it to the next level. The truck weighs around 9,000 pounds total, but almost a third of that is the EV battery alone. Thanks to Car and Driver, we know the electric Hummer pickup truck’s Ultium battery pack weighs 2,923 on its own.
Auto review: GMC Canyon, America’s compact pickup

With the recent revitalization of Ford’s Ranger, General Motors is strictly focused on maintaining its truck game. With GM and truck brand GMC always producing work-grade type trucks, I have looked forward to testing the Canyon. My 2022 Canyon tester, an optioned up AT4, was really a do-it-all vehicle...
VW CEO Diess disagrees with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, saying L3 autonomy requires Lidar (plus VW EV Pickup, summer OTA, and more)

In a wide-ranging AMA on Reddit today, VW CEO Herbert Diess provided answers to a ton of questions from the Reddit community, some of which were news to us. Importantly, he clarified Volkswagen’s position on Autonomy and ID.4 charging update timelines while waxing eloquent on a low-price VW EV and everyone’s favorite, the Microbus.
Fisker Draws Its Weapon Against Tesla and GM

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report may have a firm grip on the U.S. electric vehicle market, but every week there is a new challenger emerging ready to take a bite out of the market pie. The Model 3 sedan was the turning point for mainstream adoption. The budget...
Improved Racing Launches LS Engine Performance Windage Tray

Earlier this week, Orlando, Florida-based company Improved Racing showed off its new thermostatic automatic transmission fluid cooler adapter for modern-day GM automatic transmissions. That wasn’t the only new product for GM vehicle owners Improved Racing dropped this week, however, with the company also releasing its new windage tray for certain variants of the GM V8 LS engine.
