Charles County Sheriff: Apprehend Suspect in Theft Case

.

On February 6 at 12:55 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 12000 block of Jefferson Farm Place for a shoplifting in progress. Officers arrived and observed the suspect in the parking lot with a cart filled with stolen merchandise. As offices approached the suspect, he fled on foot but was apprehended without further incident. The stolen items were returned to the store. Willie Marion Prailow, Jr., 60, of Bladensburg, was charged with theft over $1,500. On February 7, Prailow was released from the detention center by a district court commissioner after paying 10 percent of a $1,500 bond. Officers Foster and Acosta made the arrest.