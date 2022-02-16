SPHL Glance

Jabria Lindsey hit a pair of free throws with nine seconds left as Central-Phenix City nipped Dothan 58-57 in the 7A Southeast Regional semifinals at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery on Wednesday. Dothan had a chance for the win in the final seconds, but a layup missed. Janiya Upshaw led the...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The AHSAA High School basketball Regional’s tipped off Wednesday across the state. Four North Alabama teams in action in the Northeast Regional, only one team advanced to the Regional final. The Huntsville Panthers defeated Vestavia Hills to advance to the Class 7A Regional Final. Scores from Wednesday below.
JACKSONVILLE — Decatur MacArthur coach Sean Flaherty believes senior Amaria Pender has emerged as one of the top point guards in the state in the latter half of the season.
Pender backed that up by carrying the No. 4-seeded Generals (22-11) to a rollicking 68-63 girls basketball victory over No. 1 Springfield...
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira High School grad Sarah Coon is starting strong for Virginia softball. Coon, a freshman utility player/3B for the Cavaliers, hit a double and drove in two runs in the team’s 4-1 win over Charleston Southern on Friday. Her first RBI of the day came in the fourth inning courtesy of […]
Three AHSAA regional basketball tournaments open today at two sites. Two more sites will host games beginning Thursday. All of today’s games are Class 7A matchups. The Southeast and Southwest regionals will both be held at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery. The Northeast Regional will be held at Jacksonville State...
MONTGOMERY — Ken Mitchell and Quentin Hayes knocked down a 3-pointer each to ignite a pivotal 12-0 run and Enterprise’s defense held Auburn to just nine second-half points on Wednesday, helping the Wildcats pull away to a 50-31 Class 7A Southeast Tournament win at Garrett Coliseum. Enterprise (22-6),...
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Excitement is growing up in Americus as the Lady Panthers from Sumter County are hoping for yet another deep run in the state tournament. A program in search of their third state title since 2016.. and they are on a roll. The Panthers are undefeated in...
OXFORD – Brennan McCullough enjoyed his brief experience playing in a collegiate wooden-bat league last summer and was looking forward to another one somewhere this year. When he heard there was going to be a team in his own backyard, he jumped at the chance to get close to home.
Georgia has indefinitely suspended assistant men’s basketball coach Wade Mason after an altercation took place between Mason and Bulldogs’ director of player development Brian Fish during halftime of Wednesday’s road game at LSU, according to DawgsHQ. As DawgsHQ points out, Georgia has yet to release a statement...
Arab took a slim 3.5-point lead over two-time defending state champion Gardendale after the first day of competition in the AHSAA 67th State Wrestling Championships at Huntsville’s Von Braun Center. The Knights led Gardendale 60-56.5 in the first day’s 5A/6A division and Mortimer Jordan was third with 52.5 points....
Here are all scores and schedules for Gadsden-area teams at the AHSAA basketball regionals in Jacksonville.
This page will be updated with the latest results.
TOP PERFORMERS: Gadsden-area top performers: Geraldine's Gracey Johnson drops 43 points in sub-regional win
Here is a 2022 master schedule for high school baseball teams in and around Calhoun County; will be updated as more become available; to include your schedule email al.muskewitz@gmail.com. 2022 BASEBALL SCHEDULES. Feb. 17. Donoho at Ranburne. Hokes Bluff at Sardis. Pleasant Valley at Jacksonville. White Plains at Ragland. Feb....
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Northside Methodist head baseball coach Mike Mordecai spoke to the Dothan Rotary Club about the Knights’ upcoming season. He says this year’s team has better chemistry than years past. It’s a very young team made up of four juniors, eight sophomores, and possibly...
HAHIRA, Ga. (WCTV) - A big day for one of Valwood’s best as Valiants’ hitter Adair Rodemaker signs a letter of intent to play for Division II’s Lenoir-Rhyne. Rodemaker came to Valwood from Valdosta High where she made an immediate impact, helping propel Coach Val Gallahan’s squad to a 3A GISA State Championship, the team’s second in as many years.
