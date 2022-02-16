ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

SPHL Glance

 2 days ago

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the...

WAFF

High School Regional play begins Wednesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The AHSAA High School basketball Regional’s tipped off Wednesday across the state. Four North Alabama teams in action in the Northeast Regional, only one team advanced to the Regional final. The Huntsville Panthers defeated Vestavia Hills to advance to the Class 7A Regional Final. Scores from Wednesday below.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WETM 18 News

Sarah Coon hits big drive in Virginia Cavaliers softball win

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira High School grad Sarah Coon is starting strong for Virginia softball. Coon, a freshman utility player/3B for the Cavaliers, hit a double and drove in two runs in the team’s 4-1 win over Charleston Southern on Friday. Her first RBI of the day came in the fourth inning courtesy of […]
ELMIRA, NY
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn High boys fall to Enterprise in state playoffs

MONTGOMERY — Ken Mitchell and Quentin Hayes knocked down a 3-pointer each to ignite a pivotal 12-0 run and Enterprise’s defense held Auburn to just nine second-half points on Wednesday, helping the Wildcats pull away to a 50-31 Class 7A Southeast Tournament win at Garrett Coliseum. Enterprise (22-6),...
ENTERPRISE, AL
WALB 10

Lady Panthers prep for deep run in state tournament

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Excitement is growing up in Americus as the Lady Panthers from Sumter County are hoping for yet another deep run in the state tournament. A program in search of their third state title since 2016.. and they are on a roll. The Panthers are undefeated in...
AMERICUS, GA
Calhoun County Journal

First Monster in Oxford

OXFORD – Brennan McCullough enjoyed his brief experience playing in a collegiate wooden-bat league last summer and was looking forward to another one somewhere this year. When he heard there was going to be a team in his own backyard, he jumped at the chance to get close to home.
OXFORD, AL
wdhn.com

Young team to take the field for Northside Methodist baseball

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Northside Methodist head baseball coach Mike Mordecai spoke to the Dothan Rotary Club about the Knights’ upcoming season. He says this year’s team has better chemistry than years past. It’s a very young team made up of four juniors, eight sophomores, and possibly...
DOTHAN, AL
WCTV

Valwood Volleyball’s Rodemaker signs with Lenoir-Rhyne

HAHIRA, Ga. (WCTV) - A big day for one of Valwood’s best as Valiants’ hitter Adair Rodemaker signs a letter of intent to play for Division II’s Lenoir-Rhyne. Rodemaker came to Valwood from Valdosta High where she made an immediate impact, helping propel Coach Val Gallahan’s squad to a 3A GISA State Championship, the team’s second in as many years.
VALDOSTA, GA

