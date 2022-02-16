ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Premiership Rugby launch streaming service

By Sarah Rendell
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePremiership Rugby has launched a new streaming service to allow fans to watch matches that are not televised. The English top flight’s governing body has announced details of its PRTV Live platform and the service will be available from round 18, which is on 25-27 February. The pay-per-view...

Tulsa World

The 6 Best TV Live Streaming Services of 2022

Channel selection comparable to cable TV for under $70/mo. First-time customers can receive a Chromecast device for non-smart TVs. One of the most comprehensive sports packages available. Most Affordable Family and Educational Content. Frndly TV Streaming. Our Partner. # of Channels:. 30+. Free Trial:. 7 days. Highlight:. A great choice...
NFL
PWMania

Former WWE Star Rumored To Be Joining Malakai Black’s Faction In AEW

During the February 16th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, a Malakai Black vignette aired and it was teased that someone else will be joining his House of Black faction in addition to Brody King. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted during Wrestling Observer Radio that former WWE star Buddy Murphy aka...
WWE
The Independent

Courtney Lawes set to return for England against Wales after recovering from concussion

Courtney Lawes has resumed full training in time to reinforce the middle phase of England’s Six Nations title push.Lawes was unable to play in the opening two rounds of the tournament because of concussion but has now completed his return to play protocols and comes into contention to face Wales next Saturday.As well as restoring the 32-year-old to England’s back row, Eddie Jones must decide whether he should resume in the captaincy role he filled during the autumn.“Courtney trained fully today (Friday), which is obviously really good news for himself and England. He looked sharp,” defence coach Anthony Seibold said.“That was the last box for him to tick. He’s had a very thorough return to play integration and did everything in the session.” Read More UK weather – live: Storm Eunice sparks Cobra meeting, London red alertUkraine news: Rebels say Kiev forces shelled them again
WORLD
SkySports

Six Nations: Marcus Smith relishes link-up with childhood icon Manu Tuilagi as England prepare for Wales clash

Manu Tuilagi’s return to the England set-up has brought back memories of his youth for up-and-coming star Marcus Smith. Centre Tuilagi has been recalled to Eddie Jones' squad for this week's five-day training camp ahead of the upcoming Six Nations showdown with Wales at Twickenham after recovering from a hamstring injury and could well form part of the 10-12 axis with fly-half Smith.
RUGBY
#Gloucester Rugby#England#London Irish#Prtv Live#Bt Sport#Itv#News#Premrugby#Bristol Bears V#Leicester Tigers#Newcastle Falcons V Bath
The Independent

Johnny Sexton ‘all good’ ahead of Ireland return in Six Nations

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell expects captain Johnny Sexton to be fit for next weekend’s clash with Italy after losing Ronan Kelleher for the remainder of the Six Nations.Fly-half Sexton missed last Saturday’s 30-24 defeat away to France because of a hamstring injury but has returned to training with the squad during a two-day camp in Dublin.Hooker Kelleher was forced off in the first half in Paris due to a shoulder issue and was ruled out of the remainder of the championship on Friday morning.Asked for an update on Sexton, Farrell replied: “All good. He’s going through his protocols. He...
WORLD
BBC

Premiership: London Irish v Saracens (Sat)

Venue: Brentford Community Stadium Date: Saturday, 19 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website. London Irish make four changes to the team that beat Bristol Bears in a thriller at Ashton Gate last week for the Premiership visit of Saracens.
RUGBY
SkySports

Six Nations organisers rule out South Africa joining championship

Six Nations organisers have sought to end persistent speculation over South Africa joining the championship by ruling out any changes being made to the existing participants. Earlier this week the Springboks committed to remaining in the Rugby Championship until at least 2025, only for it to be suggested that they would align themselves with the northern hemisphere thereafter.
RUGBY
BBC

Premiership: Harlequins v Wasps (Sat)

Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Saturday, 19 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website. Premiership champions Harlequins have prop Joe Marler back from England duty as they entertain Wasps looking to end a run of three straight defeats. Fly-half Will...
RUGBY
BBC

Stuart McCloskey: Ulster centre 'fighting' for Ireland return

Coverage: Live on BBC2 NI; available on the BBC iPlayer following transmission. Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey says he is determined to add to his six Ireland caps since making his debut in 2016. Injury ruled the 29-year-old out of selection for this year's Six Nations squad but he is fit...
RUGBY
BBC

Liam Williams: Wales back brushes off 'internet trolls' criticism

Wales full-back Liam Williams says he will not dwell on social media criticism over his move from Scarlets to Cardiff. Williams will move ahead of the 2022-23 season after only four appearances since returning to Llanelli in 2020. The 30-year-old's second spell has been beset by injuries, international rugby, the...
WORLD
BBC

Women's Six Nations 2022: 'Big weeks ahead' as Emily Scarratt bids to return

Allianz Premier 15s - Loughborough Lightning v Exeter Chiefs. Venue: Franklin's Gardens, Northampton Date: Saturday, 19 February Kick-off: 17:15 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on the BBC Sport website and app. England star Emily Scarratt says she has "a couple of big weeks ahead" as she aims to return from injury...
RUGBY
BBC

Justin Tipuric: Wales and Ospreys flanker to miss the rest of the season

Wales flanker Justin Tipuric will miss the rest of the 2021-22 season after an injury setback. Tipuric injured his shoulder while playing in the British and Irish Lions' warm-up game against Japan in June 2021, and subsequently missed the tour. The 32-year-old was due back for Ospreys' Christmas derbies, but...
RUGBY
TechRadar

Brighton vs Burnley live stream: how to watch Premier League online

Brighton will be hoping to get back to winning ways after a frustrating result mid-week. The Seagulls play host to relegation-threatened Burnley at the Amex on Saturday with Europe a difficult reach but a high finish very much on their minds. For Burnley, this is life and death stuff. Read on to find out how to watch Brighton vs Burnley live stream and get the Premier League online, no matter where you are in the world.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Six Nations 2022: England forward Courtney Lawes declared fit to face Wales

Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Listen to match commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; Text commentary and highlights on BBC Sport website and app. England forward Courtney Lawes has been declared fit to face Wales in the...
RUGBY
BBC

United Rugby Championship: Scarlets v Connacht (Sat)

Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 19 February Time: 19:35 GMT. Coverage: Live on S4C and via the BBC Sport website & app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, 20 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand. Johnny Williams will play his first game...
RUGBY
The Independent

Marcus Smith recalls Dan Biggar’s Lions welcome ahead of England vs Wales Six Nations showdown

Marcus Smith recalls being welcomed on to last year’s Lions tour of South Africa by being beaten at cards by Dan Biggar as he turns his attention towards facing the Wales fly-half at Twickenham.England are aiming to build momentum in their Six Nations title quest when they face the champions in round three on 26 February.Smith will line-up opposite Biggar for the first time on the international stage, seven months after the Wales captain emerged as a friendly face for the 23-year-old when he was summoned to South Africa as a late addition to the Lions tour.It was part of...
RUGBY
BBC

Saracens complete £32m takeover deal with consortium of investors

A consortium including South African World Cup-winning former captain Francois Pienaar has completed a £32m takeover of Saracens. Kimono House Limited has bought a "controlling stake" in the group, which owns the club and their StoneX Stadium home. Saracens Mavericks netball team is also part of the group. Nigel...
RUGBY

