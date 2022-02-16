ROZENBOOM CHANGES MIND, WILL RUN FOR RE-ELECTION
He’s changed his mind. State Senator Ken Rozenboom of Oskaloosa now says he’s going to run for re-election. This after he announced in December that...kboeradio.com
This man will not listen to the people he is supposed to represent. He doesn't have a clue what a contract between the redemption center and a retailer is, why it is necessary or that if all the deposits going into a state fund, it becomes a tax, even if some is returned to customers.
