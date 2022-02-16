ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Design

A’ Design Awards & Competition – Last Call for Entries

By 02.16.22
Design Milk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the last call for the 2021-2022 edition of the A’ Design Award & Competition! The deadline to register and submit your design entries is February 28, 2022. Whether you have a concept idea, prototype, or completed design, submit your registration today to be considered for this opportunity to have...

design-milk.com

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

Top Automotive and Transportation Designs from the A’ Design Awards 2021

One of the A’ Design Awards’ standout features is just its vastly multidisciplinary nature. Conceived as the one award program to cover every single aspect of the design industry, the A’ Design Award looks at as many as 100 categories, spanning everything from Architecture to Interiors, Graphics, Packaging, Furniture, Film, Social Design, Medical Product Design, Consumer Technology, Jewelry, and a category that’s truly close to our hearts… Transportation Design.
DESIGN
The Press

Call for entries open for 2022 Sharecare Awards, held in association with The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, New York Chapter

ATLANTA, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced the call for entries for the 2022 Sharecare Awards, which recognize best-in-class productions and programs that promote well-being and embody the spirit of "sharing care." Now in its fourth year, the Sharecare Awards are held in association with The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, New York Chapter, which is renowned for the annual Emmy Awards.
TV & VIDEOS
Lowell Sun

Pollard Library seeks entries for Elinor Lipman Award

LOWELL — The Pollard Memorial Library is accepting submissions for the first-ever Elinor Lipman Award for Writing in honor of the native Lowellian author. The award will be presented to a writer living in Lowell or attending UMass Lowell or Middlesex Community College for a work of fiction or nonfiction. Lipman herself will be on a panel of judges for the award.
LOWELL, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Product Design#Furniture Design#Architecture Design#Last Call#Idnn#Dxgn Networks#Designmedia#Lifestyle#Instagram
makeuseof.com

How to Use Instagram as Your Career Portfolio

When thinking of the best sites to sell your services and to get new gigs, the first names that come to mind could be Fiverr and Upwork. But with more than 1.3 billion users, Instagram could be the best platform to build your brand and explore new business opportunities. In...
INTERNET
Hackernoon

#Noonies2021 Awards: The List of Winners in the Technology Category

HackerNoon loves to celebrate tech! So naturally, the Technology category of 2021 Noonies is the prolific sweet spot of all the HackerNoon contributors and internet-wide tech heroes. Overall, the 2021 Noonies have gathered: 4,961 nominees for one (or more). 586 Hacker Noon awards for 2021. Across 6 award categories: Decentralization, Gaming, Internet Heroes, Internet, Software Development, and Technology. And a monumental 105,122 votes cast over at noonies.tech Out of those, the Technology category alone was able to generate 80+ different awards.
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

Turn Your Website into a Marketplace with Commerce Layer and JavaScript

Digital commerce has changed, and there is an increasing demand for faster and highly efficient solutions across multiple interaction channels. The rise of headless commerce allows for more creative flexibility, better performance, and efficient software development. Developers can now make any website shoppable, serve customers on several platforms using the same code and content with no interruption to the customer journey using tools like Commerce Layer. As an API-first and stack agnostic platform, Commerce Layer provides commerce APIs for inventory, orders, shopping carts, prices, promotions, shipments, customers, and more. Ecommerce businesses can integrate Commerce Layer to manage the transactional part of their sales channel alongside any architecture or tool of their choice (be it WordPress, Drupal, Headless... anything!) and serve their storefront on multiple presentation layers (desktop, mobile, wearable devices, IoT, etc.).
INTERNET
Ethan Hawley

An Entrepreneur's Guide for Flipping Websites

Have you ever dreamed of owning your own business? What about owning a website that makes money for you even while you're asleep? It's not as hard as you might think! In this article, I will discuss how to buy and flip websites for profit. I'll give you some tips on finding good websites to buy and how to make sure that you are getting the most bang for your buck. So if you're interested in learning more about this exciting online venture, keep reading!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Design
BBC

Disney appoints executive to oversee metaverse strategy

Disney has appointed an executive to specifically lead the entertainment giant's strategy for the metaverse. Mike White, who has been with the firm for more than 10 years, will oversee a team that includes senior leaders. In a memo to staff, which has been seen by the BBC, chief executive...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy