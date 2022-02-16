ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xiromed debuts generic Nitropress

By Sandra Levy
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXiromed is introducing sodium nitroprusside injection, in a dosage strength of 50 mg/2 mL (25 mg/mL). The medication is the generic...

deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals his worst-case scenario for 2022 and it involves a new variant

The year 2022 has barely begun and Dr. Anthony Fauci already has a worst-case scenario prediction. The news: Fauci, the White House medical adviser on the coronavirus, recently told Yahoo Finance! that the worst-case scenario for 2022 would be a COVID-19 variant that can evade vaccines and natural immunity. “The...
HEALTH
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
San Diego Channel

Fact or Fiction: Mark Cuban launches generic drug pharmacy?

(KGTV) — A story getting a lot of buzz on social media claims Dallas Mavericks owner and Shark Tank star Mark Cuban has launched an online pharmacy that offers generic drugs at affordable prices. For example, Cuban prices a Leukemia drug at $47 a month, compared to the $9,657...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Generics#Iqvia
Seeking Alpha

Amneal gets FDA nod for 4 generic injectables products

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved four generic injectables products from Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX). Dexamethasone sodium phosphate injection, USP 10 mg/mL, azacitidine 100 mg, carboprost tromethamine injection, USP 250 mcg/mL, and atropine sulfate injection, USP 0.5 mg/5 mL, received abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) approval from the FDA.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Washington Examiner

Will America make a deal with Mark Cuban’s generic drug platform?

Many people are eager to see relief when it comes to prescription drug prices. As costs have risen across our country, entrepreneur Mark Cuban’s new venture could offer a solution. Cuban recently rolled out a website, www.costplusdrugs.com , where people can purchase low-cost generic drugs. It works according to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Hr Morning

Online pharmacy: Generic meds at bottom-line prices

The more money Benefit pros can save their employers and employees while still meeting their benefits and compensation needs, the better. Especially in today’s pandemic environment, people are watching every dollar they spend. So, here’s something you might want to share with your employees when it comes to medications. Mark Cuban, one of the sharks on the TV show Shark Tank, launched an online pharmacy: Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company (MCCPDC).
HEALTH
Seeking Alpha

Novartis launches generic version of Bristol Myers’ Revlimid in Europe

Sandoz, a division of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) focused on generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars, announced on Friday that the company launched generic cancer medicine, lenalidomide, across 19 markets in Europe. Lenalidomide, commercialized by Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) as Revlimid for conditions including multiple myeloma, will be made available for patients in the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Dallas News

Texas’ $225 million opioid settlement is biggest to date for generic drugmaker

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. reached a $225 million settlement with Texas that is the biggest settlement so far of claims that the generic-drug maker improperly marketed highly addictive opioid painkillers. The deal includes $150 million of cash payments over 15 years and $75 million of the overdose-fighting medication Narcan, according...
TEXAS STATE
MedicineNet.com

Which Salt Is Good for High Blood Pressure?

Eating too much salt of any kind is not recommended for people with high blood pressure or kidney diseases. Although Himalayan pink salt is often touted as a healthier salt because it is said to contain less sodium per serving than ordinary table salt, no large-scale studies have supported this claim.
NUTRITION
SB Nation

Lung-Cleansing Herbs to Completely Restore The Respiratory Tract

Many of us take breathing for granted. After all, if you couldn’t breathe, you’d be dead. Your lungs give you life, oxygenate your blood so you don’t go brain-dead, and protect your body from harmful substances. Given your lungs do all this, it’s good to support them...
YOGA
Sourcing Journal

US Retailers Rethink Vaccine Mandates

Click here to read the full article. U.S. businesses are now in the driver’s seat when it comes to creating—and enforcing—their own vaccine policies. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmerichem's 2022 Color Trends Play to the SensesSears' Parent Embroiled in Another Million-Dollar Supplier LawsuitLevi's Brand President Jennifer Sey 'Pushed Out' Over Controversial ViewsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA

