Whether it's the harsh coldness, my sensitive, reactive skin, or dehydration, I've been noticing my complexion becoming drier and dull. I often waking up to flaky patches on my face. My skin was easily irritable as well, and then it all clicked: I wrecked my skin's moisture barrier. I needed to show my skin some love with moisturizing and hydrating products that can restore it to its optimal state. I tested out the luxurious Eighth Day Reparative Moisturizer, and the extremely gentle and hydrating formula did wonders for my skin. Within a few uses, I noticed a luminous glow, and it only got better from there. When I looked into why this product can do so much without feeling harsh and, in fact, improve the state of my skin, the science-backed nutrient-rich formulation is the key.

SKIN CARE ・ 11 DAYS AGO