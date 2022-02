One of Lubbock's restaurants is getting a big shout-out in Texas Monthly's new article Where to Eat Now 2022. The Nicolett is one of my favorite hidden special spots in Lubbock and they're definitely getting the attention they deserve. Texas Monthly's article covers their favorite dishes from the most impressive rookie establishments in Texas. They said if you go to The Nicolett, you need to try the elk tartare, which is on their "to begin with" part of their menu.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO