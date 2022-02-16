ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Brazil mudslides from torrential rains kill at least 44

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 5 days ago

PETROPOLIS, Brazil — The death toll from devastating mudslides and floods that swept through a mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro state has reached 44, local authorities said Wednesday. The city of Petropolis was slammed by a deluge on Tuesday, and Mayor Rubens Bomtempo said the number of...

www.startribune.com

