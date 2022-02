Detail overview of trending issue in cyberspace, Ransomware. Ransomware is a kind of software or programming script which encrypt the user’s files and block the user to access their data. The new generation ransomware malware is built with advanced encryption algorithms(AES), which encrypt the data with the help of public and private key pair concepts. Once the machine got infected with ransomware malware, it is almost impossible to decrypt the data without private keys which are only owned by the attacker. Sometimes the critical information got infected with ransomware so the company wants the data back from the attacker at any cost!. For the decryptor software and private keys, the attacker asks for ransom in cryptocurrency.

