Despite Illinois only losing by 11 in Piscataway on Wednesday, the game was all Rutgers until a late run at the end. After leading by nine at the break, the Scarlet Knights led by as many as 23 points in the second half, visibly playing harder and with more energy. RJ Melendez played well in the last five minutes, and Illinois was able to get the game down to single digits, but it was too little, too late as the Illini fell, 70-59. This was Illinois’ third straight very poor second half.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO