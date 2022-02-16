ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

3 mindfulness practices PR pros should master

By Sophia Padua
prdaily.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFeeling overwhelmed by the number of tasks on your to-do list? It’s easy to get lost in daily responsibilities without leaving time to take care of yourself. General burnout aside, it is unrealistic to expect that people can maintain the same level of enthusiasm all day. Practicing mindfulness is a skill...

www.prdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

8 Self-Love Habits You Should Always Do First Thing In The Morning

Some mornings you wake up with negative thoughts that just don’t seem to go away. Luckily, the secret weapon to combating our inner self-critic lies within us. We’re talking about self-love ― the appreciation and acceptance of oneself — a key to a happy and fulfilling life.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Why Decluttering Is Hard

Consumer psychology studies all activities associated with the purchase, use, and disposal of goods and services. People are 30 times more likely to try a brand that they believe has strong emotional, identity, social, or functional benefits. A study says that decluttering could almost halve the amount of housework in...
HOME & GARDEN
psychologytoday.com

Journaling to Manage Stress

Therapeutic writing is about the process rather than the product. Journaling can be a tool that helps you care better for others, because supporting your own mind, spirit, and body helps you do that. Like physical activity, journaling works best as a regular practice. Did you ever keep a diary?...
MENTAL HEALTH
marriage.com

What Is Limerence? How to Deal With Limerence in Relationship

Have you recently had what you deem to be a euphoric romantic experience?. If you’ve spent a good chunk of your life coming to terms with the possible reality that you wouldn’t find the person of your dreams, and then you feel like you’ve met that special someone, then read this.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
shefinds

The One Breakfast You Should be Eating Every Morning For A Clearer Mind Over 40, According To Dietitians

They always say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and there’s a reason for that! Being the first meal of the day, breakfast kick off your metabolism, which supports the stabilization of your energy, concentration, and mood all day long. Some studies have even shown that eating a balanced breakfast every day can be linked to good health, better memory, lower levels of bad cholesterol, and reduced risk of diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. As you age, all of these things become a higher risk, so eating a healthy breakfast in the morning gets progressively more important as you get older. That being said, mornings can be very busy, so finding time to get in a hearty breakfast can be tricky. We asked Lisa Young, PhD, RDN, the author of Finally Full, Finally Slim and a nutritionist in private practice, what the best breakfast is for feeling your best all day long.
NUTRITION
Carrie Wynn

Behaviors Exhibited When Relationship Interest Is Lost

When I was younger, I was extremely avoidant, bordered on emotionally unavailable, and ultimately ended up being the one to walk away from most of my relationships. There were several exceptions when I met someone even more avoidant (deadly combo), and they ended up losing interest in me before I could jump ship.
psychologytoday.com

3 Ways to Let Some Joy Into Your Life

People high in the personality trait known as "alexithymia" hold back unnecessarily on allowing themselves to feel good. Adding to alexithymia, fear of happiness and fear of compassion further increase the risk of mental distress. A three-step approach can help you become more compassionate toward yourself and better able to...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Productivity#Mindfulness Practices#Pr
iheart.com

How to Deal With Someone Who Is "Brokefishing"

If they’re in the position to do so, a good friend wouldn’t mind covering drinks or paying for lunch. But there is a fine line between helping a friend out during tough times and just straight up being taken advantage of. This is known as “brokefishing.”. “Refinery29”...
RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

8 Types of Scapegoat in Narcissistic Families

Children scapegoated in a narcissistic family are often targeted with negative projections and burdened with adult responsibilities. Family scapegoats can adopt a variety of coping patterns, each with its own strengths and problems. Family scapegoats may experience significant trauma but are also most likely to break free from the destructive...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Carrie Wynn

Nonmonogamous Relationships Proving More Common

When I was in college, I dated someone that is often referred to as “my best ex.”. James was outgoing and fun, extremely vivacious and driven, and at the beginning of our relationship, we had an absolute blast together.
Carrie Wynn

Anonymous Victims Share Gaslighting Experiences

For the last few years, I have been coaching victims that have gone through psychological and narcissistic abuse. Every victim stated that their abuser was gaslighting them throughout the entire relationship, leaving them with no sense of self, and completely doubting their own sense of reality.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
marriage.com

14 Tips on How to Control Your Emotions in a Relationship

What are the different emotions in a relationship?. Balancing your emotions in a relationship – Why is it important?. How does your emotional intelligence (EQ) impact your relationships?. All of us feel emotions, and it’s a fact that it’s one of the most vital factors that drive us. How...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Holistic Psychologist

Are Narcissists Born or Made?

People with Narcissistic Personality Disorder tend to be extremely self-centered, lack empathy for others, and have a grandiose sense of self. They also tend to have very fragile egos, which makes them highly defensive when they feel criticized or slighted in any way.
NPR

This 16-year-old wanted to get the COVID vaccine. He had to hide it from his parents

Nicolas Montero, a 16-year-old from suburban Philadelphia, recently defied his parents. Lots of teenagers do that, pretty normal. But what makes his story newsworthy is how he defied them - by getting vaccinated against COVID-19. After his story appeared on member station WHYY in Philadelphia, our co-host, Steve Inskeep, called him up.
KIDS
Well+Good

The 5 Biggest Red Flags That a Friend or Partner Can’t Be Trusted, According to Psychotherapists

The closer you get to someone—romantically or platonically—the bigger the role trust tends to play in your relationship: As you naturally divulge more of yourself to the other person, you increasingly trust them to handle your vulnerability with care. But it’s also in these closest of partnerships that our vision can get clouded by any number of emotions, like lust or love, or a mental image of how we expect a friendship or relationship to look. As a result, it’s helpful to really internalize the key signs of an untrustworthy person, so you can identify one in your midst, no matter how close the two of you have become.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Healthline

10 Tips for Helping Kids with ADHD Manage Screen Time

If you frequently battle about screen time with your kids (don’t we all!) but want to learn how to enforce healthy boundaries, you’re certainly not alone. Most parents are concerned about their child’s screen time. But parents and caregivers seem to have an extra challenge in helping kids with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) manage screen time.
KIDS
iheart.com

Common Sleep Habits That May Be Making You More Tired!

We are ALL desperate to do anything for a good night’s sleep! There are so many tips out there that promise to help us fall asleep more quickly and stay asleep longer. Sleep expert James Wilson says some of these "so-called hacks" could be the reason we are not sleeping as well as we could be and in fact are actually myths that may be making us more tired by throwing off our sleep routines.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy