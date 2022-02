Following their appearance in Super Bowl 56, the Cincinnati Bengals head into the upcoming offseason with multiple question marks across the board. The Bengals had quite the campaign over the 2021 season. They surpassed expectations by a wide margin as they dethroned the Pittsburgh Steelers for the top spot in the AFC North and also pulled off a pair of upset playoff wins en route to a third Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. Although they fell short in the end against the Los Angeles Rams, the season from quarterback Joe Burrow and company sure will be remembered for quite some time.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO