At $140, Moderna Stock Is A Solid Value Bet

By Trefis Team
Forbes
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleModerna stock (NASDAQ: MRNA) has declined by almost 40% thus far in 2022 and currently trades at about $142 per share. The sell-off is driven by a couple of factors. Investors are clearly looking past vaccine stocks as the big initial vaccination drive of the early pandemic is now behind us....

