At $140, Moderna Stock Is A Solid Value Bet

Carnival stock (NYSE: CCL), the largest cruise line operator in the U.S., has seen its stock rise by about 10% over the last week. This compares to the broader S&P 500, which declined by almost 2% over the same period, following higher-than-expected U.S. inflation data and the prospect of sizable rate hikes in the coming months. So why have Carnival and other cruising stocks done well recently? Although there don’t appear to have been too many company-specific factors driving Carnival higher, rival Royal Caribbean recently published Q4 2021 results and indicated that it saw strong trends for the second half of 2022, with bookings trending around historical ranges at higher prices, boding well for profitability. Moreover, with cruise stocks remaining depressed below 2019 levels, investors are probably buying in, as the markets prioritize real-economy sectors and re-opening plays over interest-rate sensitive growth stocks in the current environment.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO