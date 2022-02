The 2022 General Assembly has a big opportunity to build on positive changes in criminal policy from last session. Increasing the threshold at which theft becomes a felony, ending the automatic transfer of some youth to adult court and making sure people reentering their communities after incarceration can get help with groceries were big wins from 2021 — worth celebrating and adding to with more laws that reduce incarceration and its harms.

