ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Venezuelan Maduro ally Saab cooperated with DEA before arrest, court document shows

By Brian Ellsworth
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IXS9S_0eGCHJI300

MIAMI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Alex Saab, a close ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, cooperated with U.S. authorities for nearly a year starting in 2018 by forfeiting funds and serving as a confidential source, according to a U.S. court filing unsealed on Wednesday.

Saab agreed to be an "active law enforcement source" for the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and later confessed to paying bribes to Venezuelan officials, U.S. prosecutors said in the filing. In 2019, they told him he would face criminal charges if he did not voluntarily surrender, according to the filing.

A lawyer for Saab, David Rivkin, said in a statement that Saab only met with U.S. law enforcement officials to explain that his companies had done nothing wrong, adding that Venezuela was fully aware of his engagement with those officials.

The news could be an embarrassment to Maduro's government, which has championed Saab as a special envoy who helped Venezuela's government conduct business deals under the radar of U.S. sanctions meant to force the ruling Socialist Party from power.

Saab was indicted in 2019 and arrested in 2020 while he was refueling his plane in the West African island nation of Cape Verde, which last year approved his extradition to the United States - a move Maduro's government described as a kidnapping.

U.S. prosecutors say Saab, a Colombia-born businessman, siphoned around $350 million out of Venezuela via the United States as part of a scheme that involved bribing Venezuelan government officials for fake import documents to secure dollar payments at a favorable exchange rate. read more

Saab has pleaded not guilty to the charge against him.

"The DEA and government counsel specifically advised (Saab) in April and May 2019 that his failure to surrender to U.S. authorities would result in him being charged in the Southern District of Florida," reads the filing, originally submitted on Feb. 23, 2021.

Venezuela's information ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Prosecutors had asked that the filing remain sealed, arguing that Saab's family could face harm if the information were made available to Maduro's government. Judge Robert Scola on Wednesday ordered that the filing be unsealed.

Rivkin, Saab's attorney, said in the statement that the release of the filing "is no more than an attempt to harm the interests of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

"Alex Saab remains a loyal citizen and diplomat of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and will never do anything to harm the interests of the country and people that have given him so much," Rivkin wrote.

Maduro's allies have characterized Washington's pursuit of Saab as part of an "economic war" on Venezuela being waged by the U.S. government. They say Saab had been granted Venezuelan citizenship and had been named a diplomat to negotiate aid and fuel shipments from Iran.

A 2016 Reuters investigation found that Saab was also the head of a tiny Colombian trucking company that unexpectedly beat global industry leaders to land a multi-billion dollar project in Venezuela's Orinoco Belt, the world's largest crude reserve.

That deal was ultimately shelved after outcry from foreign oil companies.

The U.S. government in 2020 indicted Maduro, along with a dozen other top Venezuelan officials on charges of "narco-terrorism," offering a $15 million for information leading to his capture. The U.S. said Maduro and his associates colluded with the demobilized Colombian guerrilla group, the FARC, "to flood the United States with cocaine."

Reporting by Brian Ellsworth in Miami, additional reporting by Vivian Sequera in Caracas, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Biden administration begins deporting Venezuelans to Colombia without the chance to seek asylum

The Biden administration has used a pandemic-related authority to begin expelling Venezuelan migrants to Colombia – without the chance to seek asylum after entering the US from the Mexican border. The news was confirmed by both US and Colombian officials earlier this week, with the US Department of Homeland Security claiming that Venezuelans will be expelled “on a regular basis”. While the Biden administration didn't expand on how frequent such deportations will be, they will be limited to only those who have previously resided in Columbia. Colombian officials confirmed that the first two Venezuelans were deported last Thursday after...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
San Angelo LIVE!

Agents Seize Hundreds of Pounds of Illegal Disease Spreading Mexican Bologna in El Paso

The first discovery was made on Jan. 13, at the Paso Del Norte border crossing when a 40-year-old U.S. citizen resident of Albuquerque, New Mexico, presented himself for inspection via vehicle. After obtaining a negative declaration for fruits, vegetables, and meat products, the driver was referred for a secondary agriculture inspection. During the secondary inspection, CBP Agriculture Specialists discovered five rolls of Mexican bologna hidden under bags of chips, the trunk compartment and under the seats of the SUV. A total of 55 pounds of bologna were discovered. The driver informed CBP Agriculture Specialists that he resells the bologna in the U.S. for almost double the price he pays for them in Mexico.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Florida Star

Coke-A-Nut: Cops Bust Colombian Drug Smugglers With 20,000 Coconuts Filled With Cocaine

Colombian Police discovered more than 19,700 coconuts filled with liquid cocaine waiting to be shipped to Europe a few hours later. The 504 canvas bags containing the fruit were seized in the port city of Cartagena, which looks out onto the Caribbean Sea in northern Colombia. The shipment was allegedly destined for Genoa in the northwestern Italian region of Liguria.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Saab
Fox News

Pelosi spent over $500K on private jets despite claiming ‘we have a moral obligation’ to reduce emissions

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has spent over $500,000 on private jets since 2020 despite repeatedly describing climate change as an "existential" threat the U.S. has a "moral" obligation to address. According to campaign filings with the Federal Election Commission, Pelosi’s campaign paid a Virginia-based private aviation provider, Advanced Aviation Team,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Where do all of the illegal immigrants go?

Over 2 million migrants were arrested while illegally crossing the southern border in 2021, and another 2 million are expected in 2022. About half of these migrants are turned back to Mexico under the authority of Title 42, which allows migrants to be turned away for public health reasons. But President Joe Biden let the other half in, often with little more than a piece of paper saying when they should show up in immigration court to pursue a claim for asylum.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dea#Kidnapping#Venezuelan#Socialist Party#West African
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Washington Examiner

Another Biden border scandal

ANOTHER BIDEN BORDER SCANDAL. Yesterday, the subject was the Biden administration's covert program to relocate thousands of illegal border-crossers all around the country. Particularly damning was body camera video from security officers at a Westchester, New York, airport, who were surprised to see a plane full of migrants arrive in the middle of the night, with government contractors who accompanied the illegal immigrants stressing that the whole thing should be kept quiet.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOXBusiness

China carrying out ‘master plan’ to take over US: John Ratcliffe

China’s playbook for taking over the United States aims to dominate America’s industries one by one, former DNI John Ratcliffe explained on "Mornings with Maria" Monday. JOHN RATCLIFFE: Wall Street has put profits above our national security, so to tech giants in Silicon Valley. Now we're seeing it in Hollywood, where, you know, the American people are essentially being indoctrinated by a Hollywood industry where China is never the bad guy. And at the same time, what they're doing is rob, replicating and replacing, and creating their own film industry so that they can indoctrinate their own population to the exclusion of American filmmakers. So, unfortunately, this has been… the pattern and it will continue. It's part of the master plan for China to supplant the United States in all aspects…
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

321K+
Followers
285K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy