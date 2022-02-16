Enhanced User Activity Monitoring

Thin, soft, and skin-integrated electronic system has great advantages for realizing continuous human healthcare monitoring. Here, we report an ultra-thin, flexible, and garment-based microelectronics powered by sweat-activated batteries (SABs) and applications of powering biosensors and microelectronic systems for real time sweat monitoring. The SAB cell is ultra-thin (1.25"‰mm) with excellent biocompatibility. The SAB has good electricity output with high capacity (14.33 mAh) and maximum power density (3.17"‰mW"‰cmâˆ’2) after being activated by the sweat volume of 0.045"‰mL"‰cmâˆ’2, which could continuously power 120 light emitting diodes over 3"‰h. The outputs could maintain stable after repeatable bending. Wireless microelectronics system could be continuously powered by the SABs for 3"‰h to monitor sweat and physiological information, including sweat Na+ concentration, pH, and skin impedance. The reported integrated system provides a potential for solving the power issues of flexible wearable electronics and realizing personalized medicine.
