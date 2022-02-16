ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SeaWorld increased its offer to $63/share for Cedar Fair before it was rejected

By Joshua Fineman
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) said that it rejected a $63/share offer from SeaWorld (NYSE:SEAS). Cedar Fair shares fell 7%. Cedar Fair (FUN) CEO Richard Zimmerman made the comments on the company earnings conference call. SeaWorld originally made...

