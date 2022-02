The Brooklyn Nets will host the Washington Wizards Thursday night! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Wizards-Nets prediction and pick. The Washington Wizards are coming off a loss to the Indiana Pacers last night 133-108. Without Bradley Beal and newly acquired Kristaps Porzingis active, the Wizards don’t have much going for them right now. They are (26-31) on the season which puts them 11th in the Eastern Conference. The Nets are finally back in the win column after winning their last two games against the Sacramento Kings and New York Knicks. The Nets stormed back from 28 down to defeat the Knicks on the road without their big three. They will once again be without them and so this shouldn’t be much of an entertaining game with all five superstars out.

NBA ・ 17 HOURS AGO