ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

The future is now? Even DeLorean will have an EV offering this year

By Rachel Koning Beals
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46qzlK_0eGC9SfD00
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 04: The 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 from the "Back to the Future" movie series is displayed on the National Mall on September 04, 2021 in Washington, DC. The display is part of the annual Cars at the Capitol exhibit that celebrates America's car heritage by showcasing the newest inductees of the National Historic Vehicle Register. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) By Getty Images
LIVING WITH CLIMATE CHANGE https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wur8L_0eGC9SfD00

If EVs are the future, perhaps it was inevitable the notorious DeLorean would be reimagined yet again, this time with an all-electric powertrain.

The gull-winged coupe that posed as a time-traveling machine and essentially shared marquee billing with “Back to the Future” stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd is being resurrected in Texas by a group known for its work with China-backed luxury EV startup Karma Automotive .

They’ve teamed with Stephen Wynne, who acquired the DeLorean branding rights in the 1990s and has made a few attempts at a revival before now.

DeLorean launched teasers around Super Bowl LVI, inviting viewers to sign up for more news on the car’s all-electric relaunch coming sometime this year.

The promo indicated the name, or at least some branding, will be DeLorean EVolved. Expected pricing was not revealed.

Production is slated for San Antonio, according to a promotional release from an economic development association for the city, which says it expects 450 new jobs.

“San Antonio boasts a growing component and vehicle manufacturing sector as well as a wide array of global advanced manufacturing operations. A deep talent pool and a strong local academic ecosystem will foster further innovation,” said Joost de Vries, CEO of DeLorean Motor Company, in the release.

Fame has historically helped and hurt the brand. The original gained notoriety in the early 1980s for its spotty, highly-publicized quality issues and for the legal woes of its creator, the late John DeLorean. But then the “Back to the Future” film franchise turned it into a pop-culture icon.

Autoweek, assessing the EV design revealed in glimpses in the promo, wonders if the distinct sharp angles of the original are preserved in this reboot . Those telltale gull-wing doors? They remain.

Already, after-market EV conversions of the vintage model are out there for the right price, Autoweek added.

“Like any EV startup, we view DeLorean’s efforts with healthy skepticism. But what better choice for a futuristic EV than a car whose powertrain was replaced by a highly efficient fusion generator?” jokes Byron Hurd, writing for AutoBlog .

Read: A giant, doughnut-shaped machine delivers a major climate-change breakthrough — sustained nuclear fusion

“Too bad Marty McFly traveled forward to 2015 and ruined the timeline for the rest of us, eh?” wrote Hurd. “Or maybe Marty was just here stealing Tesla’s (TSLA) “falcon door” design, since Tesla fans are already coming out of the woodwork to declare the design a ripoff. It’s OK; most of them weren’t even alive in ’85.”

No doubt, EVs were a dominant theme of this year’s Super Bowl ad blitz.

Seven different auto brands aired eight commercials, with six focused solely on their electric offerings, leading up to and during Sunday’s game . One make and model topped all others in luring would-be EV buyers to explore the Cars.com shopping marketplace, and it’s certainly more mainstream than the DeLorean: Kia’s (KR:000270) EV6 crossover SUV.

Don’t miss: Flurry of EV commercials during Super Bowl led to huge jump in searches for this particular SUV

Unique offerings made their mark, too. The Volvo-linked Polestar 2 had a “massive spike” in traffic, propelling this lesser-known luxury EV at one point to the No. 1 spot on Cars.com’s most-visited list during the Super Bowl after its commercial aired. The vehicle’s blend of “high tech and modern Swedish styling” could position the Polestar 2 as an answer to the Tesla Model 3, Car and Driver says .

More Sustainable Investing: There’s a smart way to invest in the clean-energy transition right now (and not just EVs, solar and wind)

Market tracker LMC Automotive expects EVs to make up 34.2% of new U.S. vehicle sales by 2030, with all-electric at 30.1% and plug-in gas/electric hybrids at 4.1%. Sales of EVs, including plug-in hybrids, were only about 4% of total U.S. vehicle sales in 2021. Still, that marked a doubling of growth from just a year earlier.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

DeLorean drives into the future new electric vehicle enterprise coming to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Great Scott! The iconic vehicle brand DeLorean is making a comeback with a new electric vehicle enterprise coming to San Antonio. Port San Antonio announced Monday the company's new venture will be headquartered on campus and will add 450 jobs to San Antonio. The venture is partnership with the City of San Antonio, Bexar County and nonprofit "greater: SATX".
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Washington, DC
Cars
City
Washington, DC
SFGate

DeLorean Offered a Glimpse of Its New Model

For years, the DeLorean has occupied a strange place in the American automotive imagination. It’s shown up in beloved film trilogies and indie rock music videos; the heyday of DeLorean Motor Company has also been the subject of several documentaries. That doesn’t necessarily mean that the DeLorean exists only in the recent past, however. Ever since 2016, there have been rumblings of a revival, with new cars produced under the DMC marque.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Future Is Now#Vehicles#Ev#Getty Images#Karma Automotive
MarketWatch

House Republican from Minnesota is dead at 59

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, a conservative Republican from southern Minnesota who followed his father’s footsteps into Congress, has died after a battle with kidney cancer, his wife said. He was 59. Jennifer Carnahan said in a Facebook post Friday that Hagedorn “passed away peacefully” Thursday...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slipped 2.21% to $856.98 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.23% to 13,548.07 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.68% to 34,079.18. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $386.51 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

QuantumScape: Progress Toward Future EV Battery

QuantumScape reported a couple of promising testing results: One showing battery longevity and durability, the other showing rapid charging capacity. QuantumScape (NASDAQ: QS) is a technology company that focuses on developing next generation batteries for Electric Vehicles (EV). They are a leader in solid-state battery technology, and have partnerships with several high profile entities (e.g., Volkswagen, Stanford University, Continental, and etc.). QuantumScape is making solid progress toward commercializing a solid-state battery, based on their recent testing results. The stock provides a high risk-high reward opportunity for an investor interested in cutting edge technology. If they can successfully commercialize the solid-state technology and manufacture at mass scale, not only will the company be super valuable, they will change the landscape of EV adoption by the mass public. Here is an overview:
ECONOMY
Detroit News

Payne: DeLorean goes back to the future with planned electric vehicle

The electric vehicle revolution has brought a fleet of new brands into the market — Bollinger, Lordstown, Lucid, Rivian, Tesla. Add DeLorean to the list. Forty years after the gull-winged, stainless-steel, scandal-plagued car wowed the world, DeLorean Motor Company is going back to the future as an EV brand. Based in San Antonio under new ownership and a new name, DeLorean teased its new car on its website with gull-wing doors, electric power and styling by the same Italian design firm that penned the 1981 original.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Ram 1500 EV Will Reportedly Offer a Range Extender

Ram CEO Mike Koval Jr. says the Ram 1500 EV will offer a range extender, as first reported by evpulse.com. A range extender is a combustion engine that can recharge the truck's battery, and it's currently not an option on other EV trucks. Ford has already patented a bed-mounted range...
CARS
iheart.com

San Antonio Named Headquarters For DeLorean's New EV Model

DeLorean Motor Company, one of the world's most iconic automotive brands, plans a comeback with a new electric vehicle production enterprise. The global headquarters, which is contingent on final approvals of various incentive packages, will bring approximately 450 jobs to San Antonio, principally in executive, management, and engineering roles. The...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

98K+
Followers
21K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy