It was a six-point cushion against an overmatched team after a sloppy 14-plus minutes for the UConn women’s basketball team Friday night in Cincinnati. But just like that, UConn flexed on defense. There was an array of steals and scores, there were second-chance points and work in the paint that opened the floor for UConn’s gifted scorers.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO