Mudslides that barreled through a Brazilian city Tuesday have left nearly 100 people dead, while many more are still missing. The New York Times and NPR report that 94 people have died after over 10 inches of rain fell in Petropolis, Brazil in just three hours on Tuesday night. The rains led to floods and mudslides, which carried away homes and cars with their force.

