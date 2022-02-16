Jackson, Jones roll high sets at Scenic Lanes

ASHTON – The AFC Jr/Sr High School has announced that the following students have achieved honor roll status for the first semester of the school year. Kaitlyn Bevan, Ella Coffman, Drew Dawson, Cooper Holmgren, Oliver James, Naim Mimini, Leah O’Brien, Kate Viall, Dakota White, Kyler Willstead, Claire Freeman, Ben Gleissner, Mustafa Mimini, Payton Murray, Reese Polk, Elena Refatllari, Colin Stone, Jacob Warrenfeltz, Mallory Coffman, Audree Dorn, Aaron Lester, Calvin Messer, Nolan Rueff, Jersey Sprague, Ayden Willstead, Taylor Jahn, Kaylee Nelson, Lauren Stone, Ethan Vogeler, Grace Cochrane, Loki Gleissner, Jordan Harris, Austin Hochstein, Rhylee McCaslin, Sara Ramadani, Ellah Dorn, Dylan Gonnerman, Elaina Harris and Mia Hoese.
