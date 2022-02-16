Jackson, Jones roll high sets at Scenic Lanes

LOGAN — By requesting to play a twice-postponed regular-season makeup game smack-dab in between two tournament games, the Fairfield Union Lady Falcons almost wound up biting off more than they could chew Wednesday night against the Logan Lady Chiefs. Playing their regular-season finale, the Lady Chiefs scrapped their way to a 32-31 lead late in the third period against the […]

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO