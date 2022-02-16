ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, Jones roll high sets at Scenic Lanes

By Craig Dunn
Cover picture for the articleLOGAN — Troy Jackson had a 731 set in the Scenic Lanes Handicap League...

