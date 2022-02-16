ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senators launch bipartisan bill to regulate kids’ use of social media

By CNN Newsource
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo US senators are pushing to curb the potentially harmful impacts of social media on young people with a new bill targeting tech platforms’ handling of content surrounding issues such as eating disorders, substance abuse and suicide. The new bipartisan legislation, known as the Kids Online Safety Act,...

