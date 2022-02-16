ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Culture Media Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028 | Emergen Research

thedallasnews.net
 3 days ago

The global culture media market size is expected to reach USD 11.10 billion at a revenue CAGR of 9.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth of culture media can be attributed to its increasing use in pharmaceutical microbiology. Culture media is considered highly essential...

www.thedallasnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Food Enzymes Market in Canada to grow by USD 35.41 million| Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Food Enzymes Market in Canada by Product and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 4.02% in 2022 and a CAGR of 4.47% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (carbohydrase, protease, lipase, and others) and application (bakery, confectionery, beverages, dairy and frozen desserts, and meat products).
MARKETS
Benzinga

SRAX Uncovering Compelling Growth Opportunities Across Digital Landscape

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. 'SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its proprietary software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) platform, has seen its financial performance growing stronger and stronger over the past year. With Sequire, SRAX solves some of the most critical problems for public companies and investors alike. “The former strives to better communicate with shareholders and the broader investment community, while the latter seeks transparency and actionable insights to uncover compelling growth opportunities in today’s cluttered digital environment,” reads a recent article. “The company offers a host of tools that public companies need to get noticed by the investment community and thrive. As a big data analytics platform, Sequire allows public companies to track their investors’ buying and selling behavior and use this information to engage their investor base across different marketing channels.”
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

On-demand Food Delivery Services: Next Growth Frontier in Southeast Asia

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 15, 2022 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Southeast Asian On-demand Food Delivery Market, finds that the industry presents promising growth opportunities for market participants. Increasing internet penetration and mobile applications and surging internet subscribers accelerate market expansion. The gross merchandise value (GMV) of the market in the region is likely to reach $49.72 billion by 2030, up from $15.15 billion in 2021, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) at 14.1%.
MARKETS
BGR.com

Rising prices of these 4 popular groceries are making people so angry

Phil Levy, chief economist at San Francisco-based freight forwarding company Flexport, has a prediction for when the US supply chain gets back to normal: Sometime next year, at the earliest. “It’s unlikely to happen in 2022,” he told The New York Times this week, an estimate that carries all sorts of implications. From the degree to which that means grocery prices will keep rising — for goods ranging from fresh produce, to coffee and milk — as well as to what extent voters might punish incumbents in this fall’s midterm elections.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Intelligence#Cagr#Emergen Research#Culture Media#Biological Industries
Kristen Walters

Record high food prices could spark social unrest according to experts

Woman holding grocery receipt.Cyano66/Getty Images (Canva Pro license.) We've all felt the pinch in our pocketbooks at the supermarket lately as the price of essential food items like meat, produce, and grain-based products such as pasta, bread, and cereals have skyrocketed. Even cat food is hard to come by these days.
World Economic Forum

These 6 trends are shaping the businesses of the future

The pandemic and the technological revolution are fundamentally changing today’s business world. Organizations that rethink, reshape and reinvent themselves will be best placed for the future. Trends include learning from real-time data and integrating the physical and virtual worlds. “This past year, business models have been reinvented. Supply chains...
ECONOMY
Family Handyman

Why Lumber Prices Are Soaring Again in 2022

The price of lumber in the U.S. has been on a roller coaster since the start of the pandemic. A host of factors drove the price up and down the last two years, creating uncertainty for homebuilders and anyone looking to purchase lumber for a project. Lumber prices peaked in...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

GSCW chat: Sandeep Kar, on automotive challenges, disruptions and opportunities

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Automotive industry challenges and disruptions and how pandemic-related supply chain disruptions impact commercial and personal vehicle manufacturers. DETAILS: Sandeep Kar, chief strategy officer at Noregon Systems, joins FreightWaves’ Global Supply Chain Week to talk about major changes and challenges facing the automotive industry and how supply chain disruptions are impacting future innovation. Kar discusses the different dynamics of commercial versus automotive manufacturing.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Marketing
Country
China
pymnts

World Bank Uses Data, Digital Tools to Support Female Entrepreneurs in Emerging Markets

“Societies aren’t fully tapping their potential if they’ve got half of the population on the sidelines.”. That statement by Wendy Teleki, head of The Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative (We-Fi) Secretariat at the World Bank, is a direct reference to women, and particularly women-owned small and medium-sized enterprises (WSMEs) in emerging economies, who she said have long been under-recognized and subjected to a myriad of constraints that have held them back and at the same time deprived society of their contributions.
MARKETS
World Economic Forum

How behavioural experiments boost sustainable leadership

Behavioural experiments give leaders tangible actions to embed responsible and sustainable behaviours within their organisations. Through behavioural experimentation, organizations can de-risk change and fully unlock human potential. Leadership experiments with 10 Young Global Leaders show that organizations that embrace iterative change significantly boost their sustainability score. In our recently published...
JOE HILDEBRAND
makeuseof.com

The Positive and Negative Effects of Technology on Your Life

Technology is around us everywhere, from simple devices like our smartphones, laptop, and TV to background tech that we don't even notice. It isn't going anywhere anytime soon, meaning we have to get accustomed to it. Once we get the hang of using tech the right way, it can improve our lives.
ELECTRONICS
Hackernoon

7 BFSI Trends in 2022: Big Data, Blockchain, and More

Traditional banking practices in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector are currently obsolete. Digital techniques will bridge the gap between radical and conventional systems in banking and financial operations by leveraging data security, customer experience, and operational fluency. In 2022, online and net banking has become a popular way of prioritizing health and COVID 19 pandemic issues. The value of applied analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and data is at an all-time high right now.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Tractor Supply Has Several Tailwinds Behind it Right Now

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) is a unique retailer and one that has successfully resisted the rise of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and e-commerce. In this episode of "Beat and Raise," recorded on Jan. 27, Fool contributors Will Healy and Brian Withers discuss Tractor Supply's fourth-quarter earnings report and why the retail stock has such a strong track record.
AGRICULTURE
HackerNoon

5 Best Cybersecurity Practices for the Healthcare Industry

In 2021, data breaches in the healthcare industry were the costliest, with an average cost of USD 9.23 million. Cybersecurity in healthcare industry is vital. This article discusses five key cybersecurity best practices to strengthen cybersecurity in healthcare. Ongoing risk assessment enables healthcare organizations to harden their security posture and avert costly data breaches. The increasing use of IoT devices such as smart elevators, HVAC systems, remote patient monitoring systems, etc., has led to the creation of connected IoT infrastructures. Any attack on IoT devices has devastating impacts on the entire operation of the healthcare organization.
TECHNOLOGY
cryptoslate.com

CodeNekt: Dematerializing the Automotive Ecosystem with the Power of Blockchain

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. CodeNekt is unlocking the power of blockchain for mobility services. It is an application which centralizes vehicles’ and drivers’ data. This...
SOFTWARE
pymnts.com

Monetizing Digital Intent: Using Behavior As A Service To Drive Top-Line Growth

How Behavioral Analytics Spots Fraudsters Posing As Legitimate Businesses. Fraudsters are developing synthetic identities to impersonate legitimate businesses and take out thousands of dollars in credit before being caught. In this month’s Monetizing Digital Intent Tracker, Angie Dobbs, vice president of fraud and risk at financial software company Wave, explains how behavioral analytics can spot when synthetic identities are in play and put them out of business — fast.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

With a $50M Series C, Instrumental looks to expand data-driven manufacturing solution

CEO and co-founder Anna-Katrina Shedletsky said that after logging thousands of air miles, she and co-founder Samuel Weiss left Apple in 2015 with an idea for replacing on-site inspections with a software solution, meaning engineers could perform quality control without leaving their offices. “We build software that helps our customers...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy