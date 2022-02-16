ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Heart attack survivors less likely to develop Parkinson's disease, says study

thedallasnews.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas [US], February 16 (ANI): Does heart attack have a connection to Parkinson's disease? According to new research, people who have had a heart attack may be slightly less likely than people in the general population to develop Parkinson's disease later in life. The study was published in the...

www.thedallasnews.net

