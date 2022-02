Are you a creative photographer? If so, there are pitfalls that we can avoid. Some are of our own making, while more are set by others to deliberately ensnare us. One of the big hurdles we have in photography as an art is that we are creating interpretations of the ordinary. Although there are plenty of counterarguments to the adage that the camera never lies, to a certain extent it is true. Unlike other artists who can invent whatever they create, photography, with a few exceptions, is mostly observational art and not interpretative. Consequently, in making our images compelling, we must show the ordinary world in an extraordinary way.

