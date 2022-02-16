ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Chilling video shows the moment flock of birds suddenly plunged to the ground

By Lindsay Lowe
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA huge flock of birds plummeted to the ground in Mexico in a mysterious incident captured by a security camera. In the unsettling video, a flock of yellow-headed blackbirds passes over a...

David
1d ago

someone messing with some strong emp tech to make them turn rapidly like that, birds dont dive to their deaths over 1 predator bird coming for them, they fly up away to the sides all over the place but not into the ground to die.

Becky Hutchens
1d ago

This has nothing to do white, black, green or blue. Its not about race. Its about one the signs God given you that he be coming. wake you up. You want heaven or hell. God given signs like a road map. That you can change these things. But you don't. Then you going to see what the Lord will do if you do not go by the Bible. So far Human race is not listening what the Bible says that will happen if don't. And its the leaders of our country's. The seals are breaking. Angels are doing what they post to do.

SAYIT
1d ago

That’s messed up. First, why were so many birds in that area at the time. Were they attending a bird convention or what? Did that have something to do with them falling? Looks like some human interaction caused this mystery.

