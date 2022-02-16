ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

The Google Pixel Fold might not be dead after all

By Alex Atkin
mspoweruser.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter reports emerged last year that Google’s Pixel Fold has been unceremoniously cancelled, it now appears that reports of its demise were greatly exaggerated. That’s according to seasoned leaker, and display supply chain expect, Ross Young, who stated on...

mspoweruser.com

Comments / 0

Related
GeekyGadgets

How to hide your phone number on Android

Hiding your number on your smartphone can be useful when you want to make calls without giving out your number, this article is designed to help you hide your Phone number on Android devices. This is something that can be useful, for example, if you want to call a company...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How to turn off the iMessage typing bubble so no one knows you’re typing

Apple’s iMessage is incredibly popular and is arguably one of the more popular chat applications around today. However, because Apple doesn’t provide us with usage details in the way that Facebook and Snapchat do, the full scope of iMessage’s popularity remains unclear. What is clear, however, is that iMessage’s seeming ubiquity doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the best chat application available. In fact, there’s no denying that iMessage’s suite of features woefully lags behind features that have been available on apps like WhatsApp and Snapchat for years.
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

What's the Difference Between Samsung and Android Phones?

When it comes time to buy a new smartphone, it's easy to get confused. There are so many smartphones available—different operating systems, manufacturers, variants, specifications, and so on. If you don't keep up to date with technology, how are you meant to know what's what?. One common point of...
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ross Young
notebookcheck.net

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could launch with a quad-curved display

The Galaxy S22 Ultra has not arrived yet, with Samsung set to unveil the whole Galaxy S22 series on February 9 at its next Galaxy Unpacked event. However, Ice Universe is already making predictions for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, presumably due in early 2023. While the Galaxy S22 Ultra may be the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra's spiritual successor, Ice Universe asserts that Samsung could move away from this design language with next year's Ultra flagship.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Best iPad deals for February 2022: Cheapest prices on Apple’s tablets

High-end laptops are notoriously expensive, so a tablet can be a great alternative. They boast a whole host of benefits, including being extremely lightweight, having a myriad of apps available and often boasting performance that matches that of a computer.But some tablets are inevitably more expensive, particularly models from coveted brands. Case in point: Apple’s iPads. Apple’s first tablet, which launched in 2010, arguably led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream television and double up as a laptop.They’ve managed to become one of the most popular tablets regardless, but their eye-watering price tag is...
TECHNOLOGY
droid-life.com

February 2022 Android Security Update Now Available for Google Pixel Phones

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Hey, it’s another first Monday of a new month and that means Google Pixel update time. Typically, these days are pretty chill and without drama, as Google uses them to push out security patches. However, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro owners are likely still big mad at not having received an on-time update since their phones were released in October and I swear the list of bugs they demand be squashed has only lengthened. So, we’ll be seeing how Google approaches today.
CELL PHONES
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Smart Phone#Ios#The Google Pixel Fold
Phone Arena

Motorola's next Edge phone to be unveiled in the US on February 24

Motorola has at least a couple of Android smartphones in the works for Q1 2022, and we’ve just learned that one of them will be introduced in the US later this month. After launching the Edge X30, world’s first phone with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, in China back in December, Motorola is ready for another big reveal of another Edge family phone.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked February 2022: Everything announced

The first Samsung Galaxy Unpacked for 2022 came and went on February 9 as Samsung launched the highly anticipated Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. We also got three new tablets in the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Each of these devices comes feature-packed with top-of-the-line specifications — and price points to match. So without further ado, let’s dive into it.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Apple's iMessage issues are bigger than green or blue bubbles

Apple's iMessage has a long history of separating people into "blue" and "green" bubbles based on whether they're using an iPhone or Android phone. But that problem is now far bigger than looking cool in our group chats. While social pressures among those that do and do not show up...
CELL PHONES
Consumer Reports.org

The Best Android Phones Not Made by Samsung

Though Samsung is the global leader in smartphone sales, you don’t have to buy one of its devices to get top performance. Other companies make great Android phones, too. Models from Google, OnePlus, and Sony might not rise to the very top of our ratings, but they come close, says Rich Fisco, Consumer Reports’ head of electronics testing.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Google
The Next Web

Samsung keeping its phones up-to-date for 4 years is a goddamn blessing

Samsung held its Unpacked event last night, launching the new Galaxy S22 series and the Galaxy Tab S8 range of tablets. However, the most eye-catching announcement was that the company will provide four years of software updates to selected devices, as well as five years of security patches. This is...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Galaxy S22’s Android update support might be the phone’s most exciting feature

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S22 series on Wednesday during the most important Unpacked press conference of the year. The Galaxy S22 launch event is special because Samsung is about to deliver a unique development. The Galaxy S22 Ultra will be the first Galaxy S phone to provide a complete Galaxy Note experience. Fans of the Note will be ecstatic to get a Note refresh. Galaxy S buyers, meanwhile, will have the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus to choose from. But built-in stylus or not, the Galaxy S22’s best feature might be something you didn’t expect: Commitment for four years of Android updates.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Google Pixel 6 Pro: Which should you buy?

Are the built-in S Pen and Note-like design enough to draw you away from Google's excellent software?. The Google Pixel 6 Pro has enjoyed a few months as one of the best big Android phones around. Now, there’s new competition in the form of Samsung’s latest phablet, the Galaxy S22 Ultra. While it may not feel like a proper Galaxy S device, the latest Ultra is gunning for the top slot all the same. We’re here to help you decide which beast of a device is right for you in our Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Pixel 6 Pro showdown.
NFL
imore.com

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro could ship with more RAM than ever before

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro is rumored to come with 8GB of RAM. The current iPhone 13 Pro ships with 6GB of RAM. The new rumor comes via someone who correctly predicted some iPad mini news last year. Apple's upcoming 2022 flagship iPhones could come with as much as 8GB of...
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Samsung Is No Longer Hiding Its Galaxy S22 Phones

The Galaxy S22 series has been one of Samsung‘s most leaked devices in recent years. The leaks have been so extensive that we now know pretty much everything about the upcoming Galaxy flagships. The company has even failed to keep its official marketing materials under wraps until the launch. It appears Samsung no longer cares about those leaks. The Korean firm itself has started sharing images of the unannounced devices. It has also seemingly allowed carrier partners to put up posters of the new phones in stores as well. After all, there’s no reason why it’d keep the devices hidden anymore.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Google Pixel 6 smartphones get February update (Video)

Google has released their February software update for their Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones, the update comes with a range of performance improvements and bug fixes. As well as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, this update is also available for a range of other devices...
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Top 4 features that make the Google Pixel 6 stand out

5G AI Android ARM Google Pixel List Software Smartphone. The choices and comments made on this list belong solely to the author. Even back in the day with the Nexus phones that Google made in partnership with LG, Samsung, Motorola, HTC and Huawei, one thing you could always count on was a snappy, reliable and up to date operating system with some unique Google features. This has not changed with the Google Pixel 6. You still get Google's solid software experience with frequent software android updates guaranteed for 3 years and security patches for another 2 years after that. This software support means that if all goes well, you won't have to buy a new phone anytime soon and you will get continued feature updates to add to the already-present offline Google Assistant, live translation and call screening features.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Samsung’s Galaxy Book Fold laptop with a foldable display might launch soon

The Galaxy S22 series and the Galaxy Tab S8 are the next-gen flagship devices coming out from Samsung. The Korean conglomerate will unveil the high-end smartphones and tablets on Wednesday during the most important Unpacked press conference of the year. But Samsung should launch plenty of similarly exciting products later this year, including a new family of foldable devices. We expect the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 to drop in the second half of 2022. But Samsung might have an even more exciting new device on its hands. That’s the first-gen foldable Galaxy Book Fold laptop that appeared in different reports before.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy