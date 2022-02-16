Princeton Votes Unanimously to Join DBU

President Biden is agreeing "in principle" to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin as tensions grow over Ukraine. The tentative agreement comes as U.S. intelligence warns that Russian commanders received orders to proceed with invading Ukraine. CBS News correspondent Bradley Blackburn joined "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s social media app that he hopes will rival Twitter launched Monday as he seeks a new digital stage to rally his supporters and fight Big Tech limits on speech a year after he was banned from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
People around the world voiced concern for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II after Buckingham Palace confirmed she is positive with COVID-19. As CBS News correspondent Ian Lee reports, she is experiencing cold-like symptoms and even plans to carry on working.
(CNN) — The US has written to the top United Nations human rights official that it has "credible information" that Russian forces are identifying Ukrainians "to be killed or sent to camps" if it further invades Ukraine and occupies it. "Disturbing information recently obtained by the United States that...
Ottawa police sparked social media outrage on Sunday after issuing threats to Canada's truckers in hopes of bringing an end to the weeks-long "Freedom Convoy" protest against COVID-19 mandates. "If you are involved in this protest, we will actively look to identify you and follow up with financial sanctions and...
MOSCOW (AP) — Amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, tensions have spiked in the country’s east, where Ukrainian forces are locked in a long conflict with Russia-backed separatists. More than 14,000 people have been killed in nearly eight years of fighting, and a sharp increase in...
London CNN — A day after it was announced that Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for Covid-19, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has unveiled plans to end self-isolation rules and the provision of free coronavirus tests in England. Speaking in parliament on Monday, Johnson outlined England’s roadmap to...
British music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards died on Sunday "after a sudden illness," his family announced Monday. The 31-year-old was known for his company SBTV, which has helped launch the careers of notable artists in the United Kingdom, and for dedicating his career to the rise of British rap and grime music.
President Biden was meeting privately with his national security team and receiving regular updates on the Russia-Ukraine crisis on Monday, the White House said, as the U.S. braces for a Russian invasion of Ukraine. “President Biden is meeting with his national security team at the White House today and is...
Carl Icahn's reputation as a ruthless corporate raider may be at risk as the billionaire mogul takes on the world's biggest fast-food chain over the treatment of pigs that end up in the U.S. pork supply. "I really do feel emotional about these animals and the unnecessary suffering you put...
