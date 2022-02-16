ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calais, ME

Lady Devils Defeat Dragons

By stabinski
calais.news
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalais played Woodland at Woodland in their last regular season game last week. The Lady...

calais.news

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Calais, ME
Local
Maine Sports
Calais, ME
Sports
City
Woodland, ME
Maine State
Maine Basketball
The Hill

Ottawa police don protective gear, firearms arresting protesters

Police in Canada's capital city on Saturday donned helmets and batons and at times brandished firearms as officers worked to clear out protesters associated with the "Freedom Convoy" demonstrations. In a series of updates on their Twitter page, Ottawa Police said protesters were acting aggressively toward officers moving in over...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Woodland At Woodland

Comments / 0

Community Policy