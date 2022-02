Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) has just reported its Q4 results as Seeking Alpha has covered here. Earnings per share and revenue both beat expectations, sending the stock up nearly 3% pre-market as of this writing. Please know that even stable stocks like Coca-Cola can and do fluctuate after earnings and the 3% jump mentioned here may have turned into a negative 2% once the market digests the news. That said, let's evaluate a few key components of the results and how things look for the stock here.

