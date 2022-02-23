ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles County, MD

Charles County Sheriff’s Office: Patrol Officers Recover Drugs and Loaded Firearm

Report Annapolis
On February 10 at 11 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop in the area of St. Ignatius Drive and St. Charles Parkway after a computer check revealed the registration plates on the vehicle were suspended. Upon approaching the vehicle, a strong odor of marijuana was detected. Officers recovered approximately 31 grams of marijuana and a loaded 9mm firearm from inside the car. The driver, David Leroy Gray III, 28, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle, possession with the intent to distribute drugs, traffic violations, and other related charges.

On February 11, a judge ordered Gray can be released from the detention center on the condition he obtain electronic monitoring. The investigation is continuing.

