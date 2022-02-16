Fatal House Fire in Little Falls Under Investigation

ST. CLOUD -- With the recent deadly house fire in St. Cloud, the city's fire chief has a reminder to all residents to check the batteries in your smoke detectors. That's one of the leading things you can do to protect your family. You can do everything under the sun to prevent a fire, but if something happens at least get people woken up and out of the house, so we can come handle it quickly.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 7 DAYS AGO