Little Falls, MN

Fatal House Fire in Little Falls Under Investigation

By Alex Svejkovsky
 1 day ago
LITTLE FALLS -- One person is dead following a house fire in Little Falls. Fire crews arrived to the 100...

Press Bar Arson Case Set for Trial This Spring

ST. CLOUD -- Thursday marks the two-year anniversary of the fire that destroyed the Press Bar and Parlor in downtown St. Cloud. The owner, 42-year-old Andrew Welsh, was indicted on federal charges of arson, use of fire to commit a federal felony, and wire fraud. He's scheduled to go on trial on May 16th.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Two Women Charged in Drug Overdose Death

ELBOW LAKE -- Two women have been charged in a drug overdose death. The Grant County Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Rachel MacMillan of Elbow Lake and 30-year-old Montana Hedstrom of Dalton allegedly provided 27-year-old Jonathan Murtland with fentanyl that led to his death. Murtland was found not breathing at his...
ELBOW LAKE, MN
More Stolen Vehicles in St. Cloud

St. Cloud police is reporting a couple of new stolen vehicles. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON today. The first stolen vehicle was reported stolen off Clearwater Road and 22nd street south. It is a 2016 Black Ford Fusion. On the 3300 block of St. Germain Street west there was a tan colored 2007 Toyota Camry that was taken.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Drunk MN Teen Allegedly Stole Uber SUV From Driver

One can only imagine what Uber drivers experience on a daily basis. Intoxicated passengers tend to be the biggest problem. Besides the obvious problems with drunk passengers, like puking in the car, obnoxious and belligerent passengers can be a real problem. I'm not sure what the official Uber policy is...
MINNESOTA STATE
St. Cloud Fire Chief: Check Your Smoke Detectors

ST. CLOUD -- With the recent deadly house fire in St. Cloud, the city's fire chief has a reminder to all residents to check the batteries in your smoke detectors. That's one of the leading things you can do to protect your family. You can do everything under the sun to prevent a fire, but if something happens at least get people woken up and out of the house, so we can come handle it quickly.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Meeker Co. Sheriff: Suspicious Death Unsolved 4 Years Later

LITCHFIELD -- The Meeker County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate a suspicious death, four years later. Forty-year-old Shawn Medley was reported missing from his home in Waverly on Thursday, February 8, 2018. His vehicle, a 2010 Silver Hyundai Elantra, was found abandoned in Litchfield two days later. The medical examiner...
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
