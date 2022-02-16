ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Wednesday Morning Links

By benmor78
 2 days ago
Jeff WIlson’s newsletter tells us that the players and owners have ten days to reach an agreement without impacting the regular season and touches on some details of the ongoing Tyler Skaggs trial. The federal criminal...

Deadline

Former Los Angeles Angels Executive Eric Kay Guilty Of Drug Charges In Death Of Pitcher Tyler Skaggs

Click here to read the full article. A Fort Worth, Texas jury has found former Los Angeles Angels communications director Eric Kay guilty of distributing fentanyl and causing the death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs in 2019. The jury turned in its verdict within three hours of beginning deliberations this morning. Kay was immediately taken into custody. “We’re obviously disappointed in the verdict. We thought there were many reasons to doubt the government’s case,” said Reagan Wynn, one of Kay’s attorneys. “This is a tragedy all the way around. Eric Kay is getting ready to do minimum 20 years in a federal penitentiary...
FORT WORTH, TX
FanSided

MLB insider on Carlos Correa-Dodgers rumors: ‘Wouldn’t rule it out’

Despite his role in the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal, free agent shortstop Carlos Correa could sign with a former enemy in the Los Angeles Dodgers. Correa’s connection with the Dodgers isn’t new, as Los Angeles could use a shortstop after losing Corey Seager to the Texas Rangers. Now being repped by Scott Boras, Correa is unlikely to come down from his demands of a 10-year contract worth upwards of $350 million.
Dallas Sports Focus

Cowboys news: 3 players the Cowboys should avoid in free agency

Cowboys’ Top Players to Avoid in 2021 NFL Free Agency - Kristopher Knox, BleacherReport.com. Taking a look at some players the Cowboys should steer clear of in free agency. With Schultz set to hit the open market, Dallas should be interesting in veteran tight-end alternatives. However, 31-year-old Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz shouldn’t be an option. The issue here is a matter of dollars and cents. Ertz is still capable of playing at an extremely high level—he tallied 574 and three touchdowns in 11 games with Arizona this season. However, he’s an aging player with a projected market value of $7.6 million annually.
Larry Brown Sports

Teenage son of ex-Bucs Pro Bowler Davin Joseph dies

Ali Joseph, the son of former Bucs Pro Bowler Davin Joseph, died recently at the age of 18. Joseph, who was known as “Champ,” died on Feb. 9, according to an obituary posted online. Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Anthony Becht shared some prayers and thoughts online...
The Spun

The Steelers Continue To Be Linked To 1 Quarterback

With the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger after the 2021 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers are on the hunt for their next starting quarterback. And with the 20th overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, the organization’s next QB1 could very well come in the form of a talented rookie option.
Dallas Sports Focus

Of the Cowboys top 5 free agents, ESPN says the best landing spot for 4 of them is not in Dallas

There has been a lively debate on these pages, and elsewhere, about the Dallas Cowboys ability to re-sign their own free agents and go after others. The problem is the salary cap and the Cowboys being roughly $21 million over it at the current moment. We know they can get under that with the restructure of a few contracts and they will likely start with Dak Prescott's contact.
thecomeback.com

Arizona Cardinals release former All-Pro cornerback

Former All-Pro cornerback Malcolm Butler signed with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, but did not play a game for the team. He announced his retirement back in August. On Thursday, the Cardinals announced that they are releasing Butler from the team’s reserve/retired list. And NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that he’s heard Butler is considering a possible NFL return.
The Spun

Atlanta Falcons Release Former First Round Draft Pick

On Wednesday afternoon, the Atlanta Falcons announced the team parted ways with a former first-round pick. Atlanta decided it was time to move on from pass rusher and outside linebacker Dante Fowler. He was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. “The Falcons...
KLST/KSAN

No. 9 Belles win in walk-off

SAN ANGELO– No. 9 Angelo State came back from a two-run deficit to beat Texas A&M International 3-2 in walk-off fashion at Mayer Field on Friday. The Belles (12-1) were perfect on their first day of the Angelo State Invitational, taking down New Mexico Highland in game two 10-0. ASU continues tournament play will another […]
InsideTheRangers

Rangers' Top Hitting Prospect Shut Down With Shoulder Injury

Josh Jung's big league debut is now up in the air once again due to injury. Lockout Watch: Spring Training Officially Delayed, More CBA Meetings Next Week. With spring training now officially delayed, MLB and the Players Association are set to embark on a critical round of negotiations in order to salvage Opening Day.
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancee, Brittany, Not Happy With Latest Rumor

Earlier this afternoon, a report emerged regarding Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Former NFL player and current Fox Sports Radio host Rich Ohrnberger reported that Mahomes asked his brother, Jackson, and fiancee, Brittany Matthews, to not attend games during the 2022 season. Not long after the report emerged,...
MLB

Brewers' top prospects, '21 Draft picks to gear up in 'Build-Up Camp'

MILWAUKEE -- Minor League camp at American Family Fields of Phoenix is about to open for business. Beginning Wednesday, after players undergo physicals and intake testing, the Brewers are staging what they’ve termed a “Build-Up Camp” for select prospects outside of the 40-man roster who are not subject to ongoing negotiations between Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association toward a new Collective Bargaining Agreement. The camp will offer more than 50 mostly young players, plus six more experienced starting pitchers, the opportunity to get a jump on 2022.
Dallas Sports Focus

ESPN: “There’s a feeling around the league the Cowboys might have blown their best chance at a title”

This offseason has gotten off to a rocky start for the Dallas Cowboys. There is the fact that Dallas disappointed in the playoffs yet again, living up to the meme of who people think they are. Mike McCarthy, Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and others partly blamed officiating in the aftermath of their season-ending loss which only served the idea that they are not who they pretended to be throughout the 2021 campaign.
