A Fort Worth, Texas jury has found former Los Angeles Angels communications director Eric Kay guilty of distributing fentanyl and causing the death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs in 2019. The jury turned in its verdict within three hours of beginning deliberations this morning. Kay was immediately taken into custody. "We're obviously disappointed in the verdict. We thought there were many reasons to doubt the government's case," said Reagan Wynn, one of Kay's attorneys. "This is a tragedy all the way around. Eric Kay is getting ready to do minimum 20 years in a federal penitentiary...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO