Wednesday Morning Links

Cowboys’ Top Players to Avoid in 2021 NFL Free Agency - Kristopher Knox, BleacherReport.com. Taking a look at some players the Cowboys should steer clear of in free agency. With Schultz set to hit the open market, Dallas should be interesting in veteran tight-end alternatives. However, 31-year-old Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz shouldn’t be an option. The issue here is a matter of dollars and cents. Ertz is still capable of playing at an extremely high level—he tallied 574 and three touchdowns in 11 games with Arizona this season. However, he’s an aging player with a projected market value of $7.6 million annually.
