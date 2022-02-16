ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake shakes Guatemala

GUATEMALA CITY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake shook people awake across Guatemala on Wednesday, causing minor damage, some landslides that blocked highways and three deaths that the national disaster coordination agency attributed to heart attacks.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake struck near the country’s Pacific coast just after 1 a.m. local time. It was centered near Nueva Concepción and occurred at a depth of about 51 miles (84 kilometers).

It was also felt in southern Mexico and El Salvador.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

