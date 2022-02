Governor Kathy Hochul has picked up the endorsement of one of the state's most powerful lawmakers as she looks to win a full four-year term in office. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is throwing her support behind the governor, saying that Hochul is a proven leader. In a statement, Hochul said she's grateful to have Senator Gillibrand's endorsement. In order to win the Democratic nomination, the governor will have to defeat Long Island Congressman Tom Suozzi and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams in the June primary.

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO