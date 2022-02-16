ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Germany set to ease COVID curbs as infection wave flattens

By Syndicated Content
wincountry.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – Germany is set to ease COVID-19 restrictions as a wave of infections from the Omicron coronavirus variant seems to have passed its peak in most federal states, a draft plan seen by Reuters showed on Wednesday. In the three stage plan, restrictions on private indoor...

wincountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Italy tightens vaccine rules for travellers

Covid vaccinations now allow access to Italian hotels, restaurants and public transport - but only if the most recent jab is no more than six months old.New rules in Italy will remain in place until at least 15 March.The UK is on Italy’s “List D” along with the US, Canada, Japan, Australia and other countries regarded as medium risk.British visitors who have been double jabbed (or had a single dose of the Janssen vaccine) are able to enter Italy on production of proof of vaccination and a negative Covid test result. The government in Rome simply asks for: “Completion of...
TRAVEL
TravelNoire

You May Need A Visa To Travel To Europe Starting This Year. What To Know

U.S. Citizens have had no need for the European Schengen visa before, however, the requirements are now changing for tourists. There is currently a change of requirements taking place for the process of travel for people from the U.S. who want to visit Europe. It’s called the ETIAS, (European Travel Information and Authorization System). It was supposed to go into effect this month but is now being pushed back until the end of the year and will not be required until six months into 2023. This is due to delays caused by the EES (Entry/Exit System), according to a European Commission spokesperson. EES is an electronic system that keeps track of visitors as they cross borders, and it is a prerequisite for the launch of the new visa program.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Karl Lauterbach
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Infectious Diseases#Austria#Curbs#Reuters#Omicron#Germans#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
nationalgeographic.com

A ‘stealth’ Omicron subvariant is now spreading, worrying experts

Cases of the Omicron variant are on the decline in U.S. and worldwide—but a different version of Omicron is now gaining traction. This so-called stealth variant, officially known as BA.2, is armed with even higher transmission potential, and possibly a greater ability to evade the immune response, than the original Omicron, leading experts to fear it could further prolong the COVID-19 pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Denmark officials see no reason to give more COVID vaccines

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Health authorities in Denmark said Friday that they were considering “winding down” the country’s coronavirus vaccination program in the spring and see no reason now to administer a booster dose to children or a fourth shot to anymore residents at risk of severe COVID-19. The Danish Health Authority said in a statement outlining its reasoning that the third infection wave in the European nation was waning “due to the large population immunity.”
PHARMACEUTICALS
WSOC Charlotte

Sweden ends COVID-19 testing as pandemic restrictions lifted

STOCKHOLM — (AP) — Sweden has halted wide-scale testing for COVID-19 even among people showing symptoms of an infection, putting an end to the mobile city-square tent sites, drive-in swab centers and home-delivered tests that became ubiquitous during the pandemic and provided essential data for tracking its spread.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy