How Long Does A Vehicle Wrap Last

This crazy custom car is the perfect show piece for this owner who just wants to make people happy!. Crazy classic custom vehicles are some of the coolest cars on the market because of their high horsepower, cartoonish design, and loud V8 engines. The image of a vintage 1961 Impala cruising down the streets of LA bouncing up and down on hydraulics is iconic beyond belief, as are vintage dragsters and luxury show cars. However, none are as instantly recognizable and flamboyant as this modern masterpiece of design. With inspiration from a vintage movie, a big V8 under the hood, and a stunning color scheme, this car is definitely surprising when it rolls down the street. Of course, this car can't go too fast, as you'll see, due to significant safety concerns, but that certainly doesn't take anything away from this insane creation. You might have guessed by now that this thing is crazy, but we are confident you weren't expecting to see a giant 13 ft tall roller skate driving around town!

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO